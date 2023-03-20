Her Excellency, the Second Lady of Ghana Samira Bawumia, looked ethereal in kente dress for the Akwasidae celebration in the Ashanti Region

The style icon wore a draped shoulder-corseted kente gown for the second Akwasidae festival of the year

Mamponghene Osei Bonsu II was photographed together with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira Bawumia during the event

The Vice President of Ghana, Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, were among the top politician who joined Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at Manhyia Palace to celebrate Akwasidae.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Mamponghene, Mahamudu Bawumia and Samira Bawumia look regal in kente outfits. Source: @sbawumia

Source: Instagram

Samira Bawumia wore a round necklace kente dress designed with white see-through lace. The floor-length corseted kente gown with puff three-quarter sleeveless was styled with a brown turban and matching handbag.

The style icon wore beautiful drop earrings and a flawless face beat for the Ashanti Region of Ghana festival.

The festival is celebrated on Sundays every six weeks by the Ashanti people and chiefs in Ashanti. American actor Idris Elba was privileged to witness the first Akwasidae celebration of the year.

Some social media users have commented on Samira Bawumia's posts;

@egbematild

Effortlessly elegant

@frankobest

Our Next First Lady, I salute you

@bknimako

just beautiful. my first lady is waiting

@donkwasipedro

Wow, first time seeing Dr Bawumia in kente cloth. Nice one

@becoming_m_obama

My Michelle keep supporting your husband as Michelle did for Obama

@hisholiness2010

Beautiful atmosphere and nice culture display there❤️❤️

@l_ayobola

This is so colourful; long live Asantehene Keep up the excellent work, @sbawumia

@lizzie_calebs

Gorgeous and classy woman.

@kodjevlyn2

Classy and beautiful.

@binasgh

Fantastic one❤️❤️❤️

