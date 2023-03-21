Osebo Vs Ajagurajah: 10 Photos Of Fashionista And Spiritual Leader That Settle The Debate
- Fashionista, Osebo the Zaraman and popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah have engaged in a lighthearted fashion battle that has cracked ribs on social media
- The two hilarious characters have been at it for days, with folks choosing who was the most fashionable among the two
- YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of Ajagurajah's best fashion statements and 5 of Osebo's best fashion moments in a bid to settle the debate
The fashion world has been buzzing lately as two unlikely characters, popular spiritual leader Ajagurajah and fashionista Osebo, engaged in a lighthearted fashion battle on social media.
Their hilarious fashion moments have been cracking ribs and making waves across various platforms, with fans taking sides in a bid to decide who was the most fashionable among the two.
To help settle the debate, YEN.com.gh has compiled 5 of Ajagurajah's best fashion statements and 5 of Osebo's best fashion moments. Check them out below:
Ajagurajah's Top 5 Fashion Statements:
1. Ajagurajah wears suit.
2. The "Traditional Chief" look: The spiritual leader also loves to showcase his Ghanaian heritage by wearing traditional outfits.
3. The "Gangsta Preacher" look: Ajagurajah sometimes adds a touch of streetwear to his wardrobe, rocking a t-shirt, blingy accessories and shades.
4. The "Gospel Rapper" look: The spiritual leader has been known to don hip-hop-inspired outfits, rocking hoodies and trendy sneakers.
5. The "Fashionable Prophet" look: Ajagurajah's style is always evolving, and he's not afraid to experiment.
Osebo's Top 5 Fashion Moments:
1. The "Skirt Over Pants" look: Osebo caused a stir on social media when he debuted his unique style of wearing skirts over pants.
2. Osebo wearing a colourful outfit.
3. The "Leopard Print" look: Osebo loves to play with animal prints. He once donned a head-to-toe leopard print outfit that turned heads.
4. Osebo wears a jeans outfit.
5. The "Mix-and-Match" look: Osebo is a master at mixing and matching patterns, fabrics and colours to create bold and unique fashion statements.
