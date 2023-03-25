Hajia Fatahiya Aziz, one of the fashionable female members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), continues to wow her social media followers with her looks

The style influencer never disappoints with her looks at state events and during her philanthropic works

The style influencer always donates food items to people in her hometown and across the Northern Region of Ghana

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz, the personal assistant to the president of the republic of Ghana, is one of the well-dressed female members of the New Patriotic Party.

The presidential staffer has earned a good name for herself with her benevolent gestures, and most fashion lovers look up to her for style inspiration.

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz looks gorgeous in beautiful turbans. Source: @lady_fathia

Source: Instagram

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz slays in an exquisite kente dress

The style influencer looked splendid in a custom-made two-piece kente gown. The long-sleeve top has a cutout designed with beads, and the sleeves have colourful buttons and ruffles.

She wore a form-fitting kente skirt and completed her look with a beautiful blue turban and yellow fascinator.

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz looks classy in a long dress.

Lady Fathia, as she is popularly known on social media, looked effortlessly chic in a simple long dress and gorgeous hairstyle.

She slayed in a flawless face beat by award-winning makeup artist Martina, the chief executive officer of the Face Mechanic brand.

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz stuns in an African print dress.

The former police officer looked gorgeous in an African print dress with ruffled sleeves. She dazzled in a shoulder-level frontal curly hairstyle and sleek makeup look.

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz looks splendid in a lace dress.

The fashionista went viral with her dazzling look for this photoshoot. She wore a green lace dress designed with black suede fabric.

She wore a long frontal hairstyle and subtle makeup. Lady Fathia wore beautiful drop earrings while smiling for the cameras.

Hajia Fatahiya Aziz rocks a pleated black shirt.

Pleated skirts or dresses are always in vogue, and the style influencer turned heads with her look. She wore a yellow lactose, a black pleated skirt, and a white turban.

