Chivido 2024: Davido Reveals Chioma's Engagement Ring Can Buy Rolls Royce Cars: "She Deserves It"
- Davido's baby mamanChioma has shown off her engagement ring ahead of their nuptials in a viral video
- Davido immediately declared that the ring was worth as much as three Rolls-Royces in a short video with Cubana Chiefpriest
- Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in June
Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stunned fans after revealing the price of his wife-to-be's engagement ring.
The Assurance hitmaker revealed in a video with businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popular as Cubana Chief Priest, that Chioma's ring could buy three Rolls Royce cars.
Chef Chioma looked stunning in a spaghetti-strap floral dress and long straight hairstyle while rocking designer black sunglasses.
Davido looked dapper in a black T-shirt and denim jeans as he stepped out with his gorgeous baby mama.
Maxwell Mensah allegedly divorces Nana Ama McBrown after deleting all her photos from his Instagram page
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Watch the video below:
Chioma looks regal in a gold gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot
Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chef Chioma, looked spectacular in a custom-made gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on Chioma's engagement ring
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
_alamzy stated:
My idolo must talk
just_gida stated:
Na cho cho cho dey kill in steeze
mentor01_ stated:
That one no concern me, I don rush go brush this morning, and now no food to eat
timo__dc stated:
E can talk
jiddagram stated:
Who ask am talkertive
yrnchris stated:
Cho cho cho
djfalcao_ stated:
Normally, nobody ask am wetin e talk for there… But if I talk now
browniwales stated:
Omg❤️❤️❤️❤️ God is too good God did it ❤️ Thank You Jesus for Chivido
bagboiemmah stated:
E to cap
real_richkidd stated:
See why I hate am , any small thing eh go open mouth waaaaaaahhh
Davido and Chioma Break Internet As Pre-wedding Photos Finally Emerge
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Nigerian star couple Davido and Chioma have fans eagerly anticipating their nuptials after posting beautiful pre-wedding photos.
The DMW chairman stunned the internet after posting several pre-wedding images on his Instagram feed.
The couple's famous admirers and coworkers quickly flocked to his comment section to swoon over the pictures.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh