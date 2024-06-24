Davido's baby mamanChioma has shown off her engagement ring ahead of their nuptials in a viral video

Davido immediately declared that the ring was worth as much as three Rolls-Royces in a short video with Cubana Chiefpriest

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple ahead of their highly anticipated wedding in June

Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has stunned fans after revealing the price of his wife-to-be's engagement ring.

The Assurance hitmaker revealed in a video with businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popular as Cubana Chief Priest, that Chioma's ring could buy three Rolls Royce cars.

Davido and Chioma look happy together. Photo credit: @teamchivido.

Chef Chioma looked stunning in a spaghetti-strap floral dress and long straight hairstyle while rocking designer black sunglasses.

Davido looked dapper in a black T-shirt and denim jeans as he stepped out with his gorgeous baby mama.

Watch the video below:

Chioma looks regal in a gold gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot

Chioma Avril Rowland, popularly called Chef Chioma, looked spectacular in a custom-made gown for her pre-wedding photoshoot.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on Chioma's engagement ring

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

_alamzy stated:

My idolo must talk

just_gida stated:

Na cho cho cho dey kill in steeze

mentor01_ stated:

That one no concern me, I don rush go brush this morning, and now no food to eat

timo__dc stated:

E can talk

jiddagram stated:

Who ask am talkertive

yrnchris stated:

Cho cho cho

djfalcao_ stated:

Normally, nobody ask am wetin e talk for there… But if I talk now

browniwales stated:

Omg❤️❤️❤️❤️ God is too good God did it ❤️ Thank You Jesus for Chivido

bagboiemmah stated:

E to cap

real_richkidd stated:

See why I hate am , any small thing eh go open mouth waaaaaaahhh

Davido and Chioma Break Internet As Pre-wedding Photos Finally Emerge

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote that Nigerian star couple Davido and Chioma have fans eagerly anticipating their nuptials after posting beautiful pre-wedding photos.

The DMW chairman stunned the internet after posting several pre-wedding images on his Instagram feed.

The couple's famous admirers and coworkers quickly flocked to his comment section to swoon over the pictures.

