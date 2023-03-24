The gorgeous wife of a Ghanaian lawyer and politician, Sammy Gyamfi, has released her birthday photos online

The Irene Gyamfi looked effortlessly chic in a red dress and matching red stilettos for the beautiful photoshoot

The style influencer was named among the top Ghanaian brides who stood out with their wedding dresses in 2022

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian politician Sammy Gyamfi is a year older today, March 24, 2023. Irene Gyamfi nearly broke the internet with her elegant corseted kente gown and white wedding gown designed by talented Ghanaian designers.

Sammy Gyamfi and his lovely wife look adorable together. Source: @portiaarthur

Source: Twitter

Irene Gyamfi slays in a red blazer dress

The gorgeous style influencer wore a red long-sleeve blazer dress with four buttons. The stylish dress also features two square pockets and buttons on each sleeve.

Mrs Gyamfi flaunted her beautiful wedding ring while accessorizing with an expensive gold wristwatch and a necklace.

She wore a silky lustrous coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup for her birthday photos. She completed her looks with expensive Valentino Garavani high heels.

Irene Gyamfi dresses decently in a blue pleated dress

The politician's wife knows how to steal attention with her beauty and incredible fashion sense. Irene looked impeccable in a stylish blue pleated skirt.

The fashionista wore subtle makeup that matched her skin tone. Irene Gyamfi turned heads in a shoulder-level bob hairstyle for the birthday photoshoot.

Sammy Gyamfi and Irene look splendid in elegant outfits

Irene Gyamfi dazzled in a custom-made dress by Christie Brown on her traditional wedding day.

NDC's Sammy Gyamfi Marries Pretty Bride Slaying In The Most Stylish Corseted Kente Design We Have Ever Seen

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress spokesperson and his beautiful wife, who went viral with their wedding photos.

The outspoken lawmaker wore a kente outfit and expertly crafted native sandals, which gave her an ethereal appearance.

The gorgeous bride dazzled in a kente gown that has become a trending topic on social media. She wore a corseted kente gown designed with ombre kente and plain turquoise fabric.

The talented, anonymous designer blended the two fabrics ideally to create a unique pattern.

The fashion house used artificial cutout petals as embellishments and a halter neck, a unique addition for 2023 brides.

Source: YEN.com.gh