A beautiful Ghanaian bride and Rihanna look-alike has won the attention of social media users with her short hairstyle.

The beautiful bride Anna wore a sleeveless kente gown for her luxurious traditional wedding in Accra, Ghana

All the top wedding vendors for the glorious event have shared beautiful photos and videos of the bride on their social media pages

Ghanaian bride Anna is among the gorgeous brides we have seen in this month of March. The enchanting, fair-skinned bride who looks like Barbadian singer and beauty entrepreneur, Rihanna, looked charming in her short hairstyle for her traditional marriage ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Anna looks stunning in her kente gown

The radiant bride wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown by the talented Saadi Sanusi in pictures that have gone viral on social media.

The elegant dress was designed with glittering beads that sparked when light reflected on them. Another unique detail about her bridal look was the chiffon ruffles on her left cup and bust area.

The handsome groom looks dapper in agbada.

The tall and good-looking groom wore a white agbada designed with classy embroidery designs. Elorm looked dashing in his trendy haircut and well-groomed beard while staring at his gorgeous wife.

The beautiful bride shows off her stunning dance moves

Ghanaian bride, Anna looked magnificent in her green lace dress with floral embellishments. She wore mild makeup and maintained her shiny white earrings for her reception party.

The groom impressed the wedding guests with his agbada designs and hilarious dance moves.

Ghanaian couple Elorm and Anna slay together

Ghanaian doctor Elorm Nortey-Adom wore a stylish suit for the pre-wedding photoshoot and Anna glowed in a white sleeveless dress while smiling for the camera.

Some social media users have commented on the post by wedding blogger Live With Kwaku;

naameeley_88

Been admiring this couple since morning. God bless their union

dglamfashion_gh

Top notch , it’s everything. Especially the hairrrrr. . God you create, you create

lamisi_1

The most beautiful and simple bride ‍♀️ wow

miss.boatemaaa

Kept smiling because this is Beauty ❤️

abenayeboah048

Congrats Anna, the blood is purple

naadromo_diamond

She is so beautiful

adorableserwa

She needs to be arrested she's violating the beauty standards

mizz._.tee

So beautiful, and elegant with her cute short hair and her Purple Gown is giving!

christabelrose_

left no crumbs!!!!!

nicole.gotta

Beauty. The hair and dress

