Ghanaian Bride With A Striking Resemblance To Rihanna Rocks Glittering Corseted Kente And Short Hairstyle
- A beautiful Ghanaian bride and Rihanna look-alike has won the attention of social media users with her short hairstyle.
- The beautiful bride Anna wore a sleeveless kente gown for her luxurious traditional wedding in Accra, Ghana
- All the top wedding vendors for the glorious event have shared beautiful photos and videos of the bride on their social media pages
Ghanaian bride Anna is among the gorgeous brides we have seen in this month of March. The enchanting, fair-skinned bride who looks like Barbadian singer and beauty entrepreneur, Rihanna, looked charming in her short hairstyle for her traditional marriage ceremony.
Ghanaian bride Anna looks stunning in her kente gown
The radiant bride wore a sleeveless corseted kente gown by the talented Saadi Sanusi in pictures that have gone viral on social media.
The elegant dress was designed with glittering beads that sparked when light reflected on them. Another unique detail about her bridal look was the chiffon ruffles on her left cup and bust area.
Sammy Gyamfi's wife slays in a short blazer dress and GH¢17 000 Valentino Garravni high heels on her birthday
The handsome groom looks dapper in agbada.
The tall and good-looking groom wore a white agbada designed with classy embroidery designs. Elorm looked dashing in his trendy haircut and well-groomed beard while staring at his gorgeous wife.
The beautiful bride shows off her stunning dance moves
Ghanaian bride, Anna looked magnificent in her green lace dress with floral embellishments. She wore mild makeup and maintained her shiny white earrings for her reception party.
The groom impressed the wedding guests with his agbada designs and hilarious dance moves.
Ghanaian couple Elorm and Anna slay together
Ghanaian doctor Elorm Nortey-Adom wore a stylish suit for the pre-wedding photoshoot and Anna glowed in a white sleeveless dress while smiling for the camera.
Ghanaian bride sets new trend as she slays in a glittering African print ball gown for her traditional wedding
Some social media users have commented on the post by wedding blogger Live With Kwaku;
naameeley_88
Been admiring this couple since morning. God bless their union
dglamfashion_gh
Top notch , it’s everything. Especially the hairrrrr. . God you create, you create
lamisi_1
The most beautiful and simple bride ♀️ wow
miss.boatemaaa
Kept smiling because this is Beauty ❤️
abenayeboah048
Congrats Anna, the blood is purple
naadromo_diamond
She is so beautiful
adorableserwa
She needs to be arrested she's violating the beauty standards
mizz._.tee
So beautiful, and elegant with her cute short hair and her Purple Gown is giving!
christabelrose_
left no crumbs!!!!!
nicole.gotta
Beauty. The hair and dress
Ghanaian Bride With Striking Resemblance To Kim Kardashian Stuns In Corseted Kente Gown
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian bride Soraya Monz whose stylish wedding gown became the talk of town in January 2023.
Daughters of Glorious Jesus' Cynthia looks flawless in a lace outfit and stunning makeup to celebrate her 50th birthday
After some wedding suppliers posted her images, the stunning bride, who resembled reality star Kim Kardashian received tremendous praise.
The dashing groom with balding head was seen wearing a two-piece kaftan tremendous for the reception party.
Source: YEN.com.gh