Tracy Osei: The Beautiful Wife Of Kennedy Osei Slays In A White Corseted Long-Sleeve Dress And Heavy Makeup
- Ghanaian fashion designer and wife of Kennedy Osei has gone viral with her beautiful makeup video
- Tracy Osei always makes bold fashion statements with her customized dresses, which she designs herself
- The beautiful celebrity mother is one of the wealthy wives of Ghanaian business executives with a successful business
Tracy Osei, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei has gone viral with her flawless makeup video.
The mother-of-twins and daughter-in-law of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite looked radiant in a white long-sleeve lace dress for her makeup session.
The fashion designer with a unique fashion sense looked breathtaking after the beautiful face beat that has become the talk of the town.
Mrs Osei wore a frontal lace ponytail hairdo as she smiled beautifully for the camera. The mother-of-twins styled her look with gold earrings for this video shoot.
Tracy Osei is the chief executive officer of the fashion brand Kency By Ovo, that designs for the Despite family and some top Ghanaian celebrities.
Some social media users have commented on the Instagram video by the talented makeup artist;
Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy look adorable in the photo below;
Tracy Osei: Despite's Daughter-In-Law Shows Off GH¢40,000 Louis Vuitton Bag That Matches With Her Plush Car
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei who joined hundreds of other female celebrities in Ghana to post encouraging words on social media on International women's day.
The stunning spouse of Ghanaian lawyer and business magnate Kennedy Osei looked elegant as she left the house in blue pants and a white shirt with gemstone embellishments on the neck.
The young mother of twins flaunted her Louis Vuitton bag while sporting a classy frontal hairdo and little makeup.
