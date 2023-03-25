Ghanaian fashion designer and wife of Kennedy Osei has gone viral with her beautiful makeup video

Tracy Osei always makes bold fashion statements with her customized dresses, which she designs herself

The beautiful celebrity mother is one of the wealthy wives of Ghanaian business executives with a successful business

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Tracy Osei, the gorgeous wife of Ghanaian lawyer Kennedy Osei has gone viral with her flawless makeup video.

The mother-of-twins and daughter-in-law of Ghanaian millionaire Dr Osei Kwame Despite looked radiant in a white long-sleeve lace dress for her makeup session.

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei and her husband Kennedy Osei slay in elegant outfits. Source: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The fashion designer with a unique fashion sense looked breathtaking after the beautiful face beat that has become the talk of the town.

Mrs Osei wore a frontal lace ponytail hairdo as she smiled beautifully for the camera. The mother-of-twins styled her look with gold earrings for this video shoot.

Tracy Osei is the chief executive officer of the fashion brand Kency By Ovo, that designs for the Despite family and some top Ghanaian celebrities.

Some social media users have commented on the Instagram video by the talented makeup artist;

karenkashkane

Very beautiful

joyappah_official

What a signature

missgracey_wills

Ataa mame

phillystrend2

So pretty

ampofowaahkate6

Tracy is fine ❤️❤️

euniceijeomaaku

Wow! That is Very Beautiful ❤️

asantebabe

Dammmmmnnnnnnnnn this makeup is GIVING oooooo

ms_akuah

Beautiful

nanawan1_

Wow! Woosh, she's so cute

anastalyn

@aprilsveriown, you should have booked her for your wedding. Wow

berla_cherry

I thought as much Mrs Tracy Osei @aprilsveriown

Kennedy Osei and his wife Tracy look adorable in the photo below;

Tracy Osei: Despite's Daughter-In-Law Shows Off GH¢40,000 Louis Vuitton Bag That Matches With Her Plush Car

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei who joined hundreds of other female celebrities in Ghana to post encouraging words on social media on International women's day.

The stunning spouse of Ghanaian lawyer and business magnate Kennedy Osei looked elegant as she left the house in blue pants and a white shirt with gemstone embellishments on the neck.

The young mother of twins flaunted her Louis Vuitton bag while sporting a classy frontal hairdo and little makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh