Ghana's Most Beautiful Winners Akua, Esi And Sarfowaa Dazzle In Gorgeous Dresses And High Heels
- Ghana's Most Beautiful winners Akua, Esi and Sarfowaa were spotted at a star-studded event in breathtaking outfits
- Outstanding businesswoman Sally Akua Amoakowaa known in the entertainment industry as Akua GMB gave her followers boss lady vibes as she launched her new business
- Sarfowaa and the beautiful Esi were present in their lovely outfits to support the hardworking former beauty queen
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Ghanaian beauty queen and founder of Miss Golden stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB looked fantastic in a green button-down dress.
She accessorised with white pearls and stunning stud earrings. The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion House styled her look with a designer bag and high heels during the launch of her voting app.
2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sarfowaa looks regal in a blue outfit
The 2021 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, Benedicta Sarfowaa Asamoah wore a blue belted dress and black shoes.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
She looked elegant in a mild makeup and lustrous black hairstyle for the star-studded event.
2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Akosua Safoah turned heads in a red outfit
Ghana's Most Beautiful 2015 winner and Miss Freedom World GH 2016 Oheneba Akosua Safoah looked awesome in a red three-quarter sleeve dress.
She looked ethereal in her long African braid hairstyle while posing with her designer bag.
Some social media users have commented on the Instagram post by Sarfowaa GMB:
danny_b_30
Wow, such beautiful ladies but blue is my favourite love ❤️
nafewkhamis0
Wow, that's a lovely beautiful picture, my dear.
jakobobella
You all look superb! #D Queens! ❤️❤️
queenfosuaahh
Queens with class
mizfaibil
Too much beauty in one pic ❤️
Akua GMB: Ghanaian Beauty Queen Goes Blonde As She Flaunts Her Curves In Button Down Dress
Ghanaian musician Itz Tiffany slays in cleavage-baring dress styled with customized bag and summer hat
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sally Akua Amoakowaa, one of Ghana's top beauty queens and fashion icons, who changed her hairstyle to go with each outfit.
With her unrivaled sense of style, Akua GMB never let down her social media fans or fans of fashion.
The chief executive officer of Group Jay and Jay is the owner of a fashion label that creates stunning attire for all of her celebrity-studded events.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh