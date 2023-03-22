Ghana's Most Beautiful winners Akua, Esi and Sarfowaa were spotted at a star-studded event in breathtaking outfits

Outstanding businesswoman Sally Akua Amoakowaa known in the entertainment industry as Akua GMB gave her followers boss lady vibes as she launched her new business

Sarfowaa and the beautiful Esi were present in their lovely outfits to support the hardworking former beauty queen

Ghanaian beauty queen and founder of Miss Golden stool, Sally Akua Amoakowaa popularly called Akua GMB looked fantastic in a green button-down dress.

Ghana's Most Beautiful winners, Akua, Esi and Sarfowaa slay in colourful outfits. Source: @regal_esi

She accessorised with white pearls and stunning stud earrings. The chief executive officer of Jewel Fashion House styled her look with a designer bag and high heels during the launch of her voting app.

2021 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Sarfowaa looks regal in a blue outfit

The 2021 winner of Ghana's Most Beautiful, Benedicta Sarfowaa Asamoah wore a blue belted dress and black shoes.

She looked elegant in a mild makeup and lustrous black hairstyle for the star-studded event.

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Oheneba Akosua Safoah turned heads in a red outfit

Ghana's Most Beautiful 2015 winner and Miss Freedom World GH 2016 Oheneba Akosua Safoah looked awesome in a red three-quarter sleeve dress.

She looked ethereal in her long African braid hairstyle while posing with her designer bag.

