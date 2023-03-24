American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph and Berla Mundi are top style influencers with huge followings on social media

Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi hosted the 66-year-old Emmy award winner on her The Day Show

The award-winning female celebrities looked majestic in fashionable African print dresses and charming hairstyles

For over four decades, award-winning American actress Sheryl Lee Ralph has graced some of the most significant red carpet events since she starred in the popular iconic '90s sitcom, Moesha, where she portrayed beloved TV mom Dee Mitchell.

Sheryl Lee Ralph and Berla Mundi slayed in elegant outfits. Sources: @thesherylleeralph @berlamundi

Source: Instagram

The 66-year-old has entertained her fans across the globe with her exceptional acting skills, which has earned her several awards, including an Emmy for supporting actress in a comedy.

The style icon Sheryl Lee Ralph and Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi were seen exchanging pleasantries in an Instagram video.

Berla Mundi looked ethereal in a corseted African print dress with a soft puff sleeve. The ever-gorgeous TV3 morning show host styled her look with pointed-toe mules.

She looked elegant as always in a shoulder-level curly hairstyle and mild makeup.

Sheryl Lee Ralph looked spectacular in a floor-length colourful African print dress with side pockets. She slayed in a long African braids hairstyle for the upcoming interview on TV3.

Some social media users have commented on Berla Mundi's Instagram video:

chichi. yakubu

Awww beautiful to watch … keep soaring sis ❤️

ayisha_yakubuu

Gorgeous women

therealangela_k

My beautiful babe! Keep winning.

villas_boaz

Queen of all Queens! You shining globally

kennethashiakwei

OMG BERLA MUNDI U DO ALL MORE BLESSINGS COMING YOUR WAY GHANAIAN INTERNATIONAL POWER HOUSE QUEEN

naa_scorpio

Not just powerful but smart and beautiful too

Source: YEN.com.gh