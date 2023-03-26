Ghanaian bride Nana Akua is the third talented female designer to walk down the aisle so far in 2023

The curvy and gorgeous bride has gone viral with her extravagant wedding dresses and expensive high heels

Nana Akua wore different charming and voluminous hairstyles to match each of her bridal looks for the multi-day wedding

Ghanaian fashion designer Nana Akua who has a long list of politicians and celebrities as clients, walked down the aisle in extraordinary outfits.

The style influencer impressed her social media followers with her collection of designer shoes for a luxurious wedding.

Ghanaian couple Nana Akua and Daniel slay in elegant dresses. source: @live_with_kwaku

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua's first kente look

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua looked gorgeous in a customized kente gown for the engagement. She showed off her kete dance moves in the beautiful video below.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua slays in Valentino Garravani shoes.

The beautiful bride wore a stylish kente gown with a deep plunge neckline. She wore a short voluminous hairstyle to match her corseted gown.

As she modelled for the video shoot, Nana Akua styled her look with Valentino Garravani pumps.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua looks radiant in a stunning white gown

The fashion designer looked splendid in an elegant white dress designed by Sima Brew, one of the top female designers in Ghana.

She wore a sparking hair accessory and jewellery to match her expensive gown.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua dazzles in a red thigh-high gown

The energetic bride wore a glittering red dress and white strappy high heels for the reception party. The handsome-looking groom looked dapper in a black suit while showing off his dance moves.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua designs her second white wedding reception dress

The talented fashion designer and the bride wore one of her designs at the reception party. She looked magnificent in the long-sleeve lace gown that accentuated her curves.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua looks glamorous in Aquazzura high heels

The gorgeous bride couldn't hide her joy as she slayed in a sleeveless cutout dress and Aquazzura shoes for her wedding reception.

She wore a charming hairstyle and flawless makeup as she showed off her dance moves.

Ghanaian Bride Nana Akua designs a stylish Kente dress for Anita Sefa Boakye.

Ghanaian bride Nana Akua designs a beautiful outfit for Ghana's First Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

