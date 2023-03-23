Ghanaian Bride Ditches Corseted Kente Gown For An Exquisite African Print Ball Gown For Her Lavish Wedding
- Ghanaian bride Christabel is among the stylish brides who rocked drop-dead gorgeous outfits for their traditional wedding
- The young bride, who has a striking resemblance to Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei wore an African print gown for her simple ceremony
- The happy bride with impeccable dance moves has gone viral with her beautiful wedding dance video
Ghanaian bride Christabel has won the admiration of social media users with her unique traditional wedding outfit.
As she showed off her impressive dance moves, the young bride looked ravishing in a sleeveless African print ball gown. Christabel dazzled in a coloured hairstyle and sleek makeup on her wedding day.
Her pretty bridesmaids wore white floor-length lace dresses with long sleeves and beautiful hairstyles as they ushered the bride to the wedding venue.
Ghanaian bride Christabel looks incredible in a white gown
The glowing Ghanaian bride wore a beautiful white dress by Akatasia bridals for her white wedding. She dazzled in the sleeveless lace gown designed with beads without showing cleavage.
Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding dance video shared by the makeup artist:
imsefakor
No kente, no corset pampiii bia
efya_april
Finally, something different
plus_baebedoll
Beautiful dress … I don’t know why I am irritated about the corset kente cliche…. It's as if it's in the Ghanaian constitution for Engagement…. This is a fresh breath
pingiguan_
Now, we are going to be seeing a lot of copy from this lady
akufrancisca
It's beautiful... it's nice to see something different God bless your union
afia_mama
Beautiful, let the kente cool down a bit, new style it's l like.
ann_royale
Something simple, unique and classy! Droooooooooling I want.
Ghanaian Bride Looks Stunning In A One-Hand Kente Gown Designed With Tassels And Bow Tie
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Ghanaian bride, Andrell, who looked stunning in a kente and lace gown during her traditional wedding.
The bride and groom met through a shared uncle, and their lovely union began from there, the groom revealed in an Instagram post.
The stunning bride chose a natural makeup look for her traditional wedding. Wildcutei, a prominent makeup artist, posted the video on social media.
Source: YEN.com.gh