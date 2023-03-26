Ghanaian bride Akosua Kiki Brobbey received an expensive Cartier wristwatch as part of her wedding presents from her Nigerian husband.

The stylish bride, who lives in the United States of America, looked regal in a glittering corseted kente gown for her traditional wedding.

The talented bride and her good-looking husband impressed the wedding guests with dance moves.

A good-looking Nigerian man has raised the standard for his grooms looking for timeless wives. Mr Lolade presented his lovely Ghanaian bride Akosua with many expensive presents, including a pre-order Cartier wristwatch.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks regal in corseted kente gown

The beautiful Ghanaian bride looked fabulous in a spaghetti strap beaded kente gown for the traditional ceremony.

She looked like a barbie doll with her curly hairstyle and flawless makeup while smiling for the cameras.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks fantastic in a Yoruba dress

The happy looked ethereal in a Yoruba dress and matching turban to celebrate the culture and traditions of her husband's ethnic group.

The groom wore an agbada and Mobutu hat with shiny black shoes for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Akosua receives an expensive luxury watch from her husband

The gorgeous bride was left speechless after opening one of her wedding presents. In the beautiful video below, she wore the expensive Cartier wristwatch for the white wedding.

Ghanaian bride walks down the aisle in a white off-shoulder gown

Ghanaian bride Akosua looked exquisite in the white lace ball gown for the white wedding. She rocked a simple ponytail hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her melanin skin.

Ghanaian bride Akua looks classy in a black outfit.

Ghanaian billionaire Cheddar spotted at the wedding in an agbada

