"Wearing White At Someone Else's Wedding?": Ghanaian Actress Joselyn Dumas Looks Regal In A White Tulle Dress
- Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has caused a stir with her choice of outfit for a star-studded wedding on Wednesday, April 13, 2023
- The style icon wore a beautiful white dress styled with a designer clutch purse and elegant shoes
- The stylish dress was designed by one of Ghana's outstanding fashion designers who styles Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was the perfect wedding guest in a custom-made white dress by fashion designer Epiphani Official.
The celebrity fashion model with 3 million followers on Instagram has gone viral with her white tulle dress and gorgeous centre-parted bouncy hairstyle.
Award-winning male makeup artist Zulky did the stunning makeup for the star-studded traditional wedding.
As she stepped out, Joselyn Dumas completed her look with a designer clutch purse and matching stilettos.
Ghanaian CEO Manuel Photography and his pretty fiancée look stunning together in their pre-wedding photoshoot
Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' Instagram video;
@yellowparakeets
Waaiiittttt??? Wedding guest???? Wearing white? AT SOMEONE ELSE’s WEDDING?!!? the disrespect….
@moda_st.patrick
I love ❤️ this look Please greet the tailor for me, or is it the seamstress? BIG kiss to the makeup artist & Stylist. And finally, YOU for wearing it
beautyandthebeholdermakeovers
That dress!!!! Wow!
@wdopesta
Perfect appearance, fit for a queen ❤️❤️
@_ruteye
Beautiful dress is worn by a beautiful girl
@anniecielto
Always on point. I love the dress it is beautiful
@kim.lawretta.9
This dress, this lady is given all the good vibes ❤️ Whoosh
_georgiamens
I love everything about this dress ❤️
@lie.bamba.161
Elegant and classic lady with your lovely
@fauzybebe
This is what I'm talking abt..classic look❤️❤️
@gesa_heinz_
Idc I want this dress in every colour
adams__zakarias
Super stunner
