Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has caused a stir with her choice of outfit for a star-studded wedding on Wednesday, April 13, 2023

The style icon wore a beautiful white dress styled with a designer clutch purse and elegant shoes

The stylish dress was designed by one of Ghana's outstanding fashion designers who styles Jackie Appiah and Nana Ama McBrown

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas was the perfect wedding guest in a custom-made white dress by fashion designer Epiphani Official.

The celebrity fashion model with 3 million followers on Instagram has gone viral with her white tulle dress and gorgeous centre-parted bouncy hairstyle.

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas slays in beautiful dresses. Source: @joselyndumas

Source: Instagram

Award-winning male makeup artist Zulky did the stunning makeup for the star-studded traditional wedding.

As she stepped out, Joselyn Dumas completed her look with a designer clutch purse and matching stilettos.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' Instagram video;

@yellowparakeets

Waaiiittttt??? Wedding guest???? Wearing white? AT SOMEONE ELSE’s WEDDING?!!? the disrespect….

@moda_st.patrick

I love ❤️ this look Please greet the tailor for me, or is it the seamstress? BIG kiss to the makeup artist & Stylist. And finally, YOU for wearing it

beautyandthebeholdermakeovers

That dress!!!! Wow!

@wdopesta

Perfect appearance, fit for a queen ❤️❤️

@_ruteye

Beautiful dress is worn by a beautiful girl

@anniecielto

Always on point. I love the dress it is beautiful

@kim.lawretta.9

This dress, this lady is given all the good vibes ❤️ Whoosh

_georgiamens

I love everything about this dress ❤️

@lie.bamba.161

Elegant and classic lady with your lovely

@fauzybebe

This is what I'm talking abt..classic look❤️❤️

@gesa_heinz_

Idc I want this dress in every colour

adams__zakarias

Super stunner

Ghanaian Actress Joselyn Dumas Looks Splendid In A Puff Sleeve Bustier And Black Leather Leggings

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who stole the scene at the Gangs of Lagos movie premiere in Nigeria.

The curvy fashion influencer attended the red carpet-event with lovely frontal hair and skintight attire.

Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Iyabo Ojo, Demi Banwo, Chioma Akpotha, Zlatan Ibile, and Bimbo Ademoye star in the suspenseful film.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh