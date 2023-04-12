Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui popularly called Mrs Frimpong has set a new trend with her denim outfit

The curvy mother and wife looked classy in a sleeveless ensemble for a star-studded party on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023

The event was hosted by top style icon and businesswoman Salma Mumin and actress Haillie Sumney

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui attended a plush brunch on Easter Monday in a stylish denim dress that has become the talk of the town on social media.

The YOLO star looked gorgeous in a stylish sleeveless denim dress accentuating her voluptuous figure.

Ghanaian actors James Gardiner and Fella Makafui look stunning in this photo. Sources: @fellamakafui @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The mother-of-one rocked her signature blond hairstyle and heavy makeup for the star-studded event at Osu's well-decorated restaurant and pub.

Fella Makafui styled her fringe denim dress with a round silver earring and white sunglasses that matched her high heels.

The businesswoman and chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella completed her look with a cute designer bag while posing for beautiful photos in her mansion.

Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's Instagram post;

sellygalley

Volta’s own Nicki Minaj, make way ❤️

lindaosifo

My darling this outfit I need

naamiley_glams

Yes, baby girl ❤️❤️

nancyisimeofficial

That’s right

iamniiabbeyy

Please, we're buying this dollar!!!!!❤️❤️❤️

tracymireku

Madameeeee

kashflow1

This na Osebo selection

amgarmani

Too much Guy Woman

_its_eyramgh

it’s giving everything

chanitafoster

Can we please have the Deets on the Dress

ewe_treasure_gh

The skin is giving and glowing like

alishatwum

Your denim jeans is giving wati

Watch Fella Makafui's Instagram video below;

