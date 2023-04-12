Fella Makafui Proves She Is The Queen Of Street Fashion As She Rocks A Sleeveless Fringe Denim Dress
- Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui popularly called Mrs Frimpong has set a new trend with her denim outfit
- The curvy mother and wife looked classy in a sleeveless ensemble for a star-studded party on Easter Monday, April 10, 2023
- The event was hosted by top style icon and businesswoman Salma Mumin and actress Haillie Sumney
Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui attended a plush brunch on Easter Monday in a stylish denim dress that has become the talk of the town on social media.
The YOLO star looked gorgeous in a stylish sleeveless denim dress accentuating her voluptuous figure.
The mother-of-one rocked her signature blond hairstyle and heavy makeup for the star-studded event at Osu's well-decorated restaurant and pub.
Fella Makafui styled her fringe denim dress with a round silver earring and white sunglasses that matched her high heels.
The businesswoman and chief executive officer of Beauty By Fella completed her look with a cute designer bag while posing for beautiful photos in her mansion.
Some social media users have commented on Fella Makafui's Instagram post;
sellygalley
Volta’s own Nicki Minaj, make way ❤️
lindaosifo
My darling this outfit I need
naamiley_glams
Yes, baby girl ❤️❤️
nancyisimeofficial
That’s right
iamniiabbeyy
Please, we're buying this dollar!!!!!❤️❤️❤️
tracymireku
Madameeeee
kashflow1
This na Osebo selection
amgarmani
Too much Guy Woman
_its_eyramgh
it’s giving everything
chanitafoster
Can we please have the Deets on the Dress
ewe_treasure_gh
The skin is giving and glowing like
alishatwum
Your denim jeans is giving wati
Watch Fella Makafui's Instagram video below;
Ghanaian Actress Fella Makafui Slays Decently In Long Dress Designed By Salma Mumin
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about an award-winning Ghanaian actress Salma Mumin, one of the country's most famous people with a successful side hustle business.
Fella Makafui is another female celebrity who has worked with women-owned clothing companies in Ghana.
The businesswoman in the beauty industry radiated effortlessly to style in a figure-hugging dress from the newest Lure by Salma collection.
Source: YEN.com.gh