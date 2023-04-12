Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas stole the show at the movie premiere of Gangs of Lagos in Nigeria

The curvy style influencer wore a skintight outfit and gorgeous frontal hairstyle for the red carpet event

The thriller movie stars Tobi Bakre, Adesua Etomi, Iyabo Ojo, Demi Banwo, Chioma Akpotha, Zlatan Ibile and Bimbo Ademoye

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas looked classy in a stylish ensemble for the much anticipated Nigerian crime-action thriller Gangs of Lagos premiere.

The style icon wore a custom-made bustier designed by top female fashion designer She By Bena, which she paired with black leather leggings.

Joselyn Dumas looked glamorous in a bouncy frontal hairstyle and smooth makeup for the star-studded event.

The television personality completed her look with gold jewellery and strappy high heels for the red-carpet event.

