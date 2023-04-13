Ghanaian photographer Fiifi and his bride-to-be have wowed social media users with their pre-wedding photos

The gorgeous bride looked ravishing in a frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot

Some Ghanaian celebrities and social media users have commented on the beautiful photos trending online

Ghanaian professional photographer Fiifi has released his pre-wedding photos on Instagram. The chief executive officer of Manuel Photography looked dapper in a two-piece outfit. He rocked a designer wristwatch to complete his look.

Manuel photography and his partner look adorable together. Source: @manuelphotography_official

Source: Instagram

The bride-to-be Adwoa wore a shiny spaghetti-strap dress for the viral pre-wedding photo shoot. She wore a frontal lace hairstyle and smooth makeup.

Fiifi and Adwoa look adorable together

Style influencer Adwoa flaunted her curves in a skintight dress styled with strappy heels. The groom looked stylish in a two-piece outfit and white sneakers.

Some social media users have commented on their beautiful pre-wedding photos:

@victorialebenee said:

Our wife oooo

@completeeventznflowers said:

Congrats brother

@wildcutei said:

Congratulations Manuel

@joemettle said:

Who takes photos of the photographer lol? Congratulations bro

@akwaboahmusic said:

When I grow up, I want to be like you... congratulations, my brother

@as.ave said:

Wow. Congratulations @manuelphotography_official. She is stunning and will certainly be your favourite model!

@mawunyo_mildred said:

Aaaaawww, my people. Congratulations to you guys @manuelphotography_official @nyamesem_

@completeeventznflowers said:

@nanaromeowelewele said:

I thought it’s coded !! You just posted it here?

@officialokokobioko said:

We are shutting down things this Saturday

@compographix said:

Congratulations, King Who photographs the photographer..?? ❤️

@princedavidosei said:

Happy for you, bro Congratulations in advance

@elom_anang said:

Congratulations!!!! God richly bless your marriage!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️

qweku_lhimit said:

Congratulations in advance Big boss

phapa_cojo said:

Congratulations to you sir

agendakobby said:

Kaaaiiissshhh My Son, welcome to the Big Men’s Club . Congratulations

Source: YEN.com.gh