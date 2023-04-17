Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere is creating jobs for the youth with the establishment of her beauty saloon, hair and clothing brands

She is among the hardworking female celebrities in Ghana with a high fashion sense and always goes viral with her Instagram posts

YEN.com.gh shares the list of talented female celebrities with successful beauty saloons in Ghana

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Morning show hosts Serwaa Amihere, and Emefa Akosua Adeti have many things in common. These gorgeous and talented media personalities are lovely and don't disappoint with their high fashion sense.

Serwaa Amihere and Emefa GMB look stunning in this collage. Sources: @emefamamaga @serwaaamihere

Source: Instagram

Aside from their busy schedules as on-air personalities who occasionally host various private and public events, they have side businesses in the beauty industry. They are chief executive officers of beauty saloons in prime areas in the Greater Accra Region.

YEN.com.gh shares the list of female celebrities with successful beauty saloons in Ghana.

1. Serwaa Amihere

GHOne TV morning show host is a serial entrepreneur. She co-founded a womenswear, beauty salon, and hair brand with many celebrity clients.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Serwaa Amihere is one of Ghana's multiple awarding media personalities with a high fashion sense.

2. Victoria Lebene

Ghanaian actress Victoria Lebene is the chief executive officer of a skincare brand and spa. She started her business online, and with the support and patronage of her followers, she opened a shop in Accra.

The beautiful wife of Ghanaian blogger Nkonkonsa, real name Eugene Osafo Nkansah has a spa with professional workers. Victoria Lebene and Nkonkonsa welcomed their second child together in March 2023.

3. Emefa Akosua Adeti

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti is the chief executive officer of Hairsaladmode.

The media personality works at Mx24 as a morning show after spending years with Joy Prime.

4. Angela Bamford

Ghanaian media personality Angela Bamford officially outdoor her newest business in December 2022.

The beauty saloon is located in East Legon, and they are noted for their top-notch services and non-toxic products.

Akua GMB, Serwaa Amihere, And 4 Other Stylish Female Celebrities With Thriving Clothing Brands In Ghana

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about stylish female celebrities with successful clothing brands in Ghana

Aside from getting free social media verification and hefty paychecks from brand ambassadorship partnerships, having celebrity status has several benefits.

Some female celebrities well-liked by the general public and fashion experts as style influencers have seized the opportunity to launch their own clothing lines.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh