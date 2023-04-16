United Showbiz host Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah is on our style radar this week as she continues to slay in beautiful outfits

The married woman looked ethereal in a colourful and stylish dress styled with an elegant hairstyle as she anchored the show

Ghanaian musicians Fameye and Quamina MP looked fashionable in designer outfits and shoes for the late-evening program

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah is gradually earning her spot as one of the stylish female personalities in Ghana.

MzGee, A Plus, Arnold, Quamina MP and Fameye look classy in their stunning outfits. Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The new United Showbiz entertainment program host on United Showbiz took over from the versatile actress Nana Ama McBrown who works for Onua TV now.

Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, wore a round neckline dress with billowing gold sleeves.

The fashionista wore flawless makeup, well-defined eyebrows and glossy lips. She wore an expensive frontal pixie hairstyle to complete her look.

MzGee styled the shiny brocade dress with gold earrings, gold chains high heels as she hosted top musicians Fameye, Quamina MP and actor Fred Amugi.

Fred Amugi looks dapper in a two-piece outfit

Veteran Ghanaian actor Fred Amugi, featured on many billboards recently after making a public appeal, donned a blue long-sleeve outfit and a hat styled with black shoes.

Ghanaian musician Fameye looks stylish in a leather jacket

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Fameye looked fabulous in a black tee shirt, brown leather jacket, and matching trousers.

To complete his look, he rocked expensive diamond necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and black boots.

