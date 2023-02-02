Highly respected Ghanaian couple Bishop Gideon And Rev lady Mrs. Olivia Titi-Ofei marked their thirtieth wedding anniversary over the weekend

The happy couple who have mentored lots of Ghanaians celebrated with church members and closed friends

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare was present to support and bless their beautiful couple as they plan for the next phase of their marriage

Behavioral leadership coach Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei and his lovely wife Mrs. Olivia celebrated their thirtieth wedding anniversary in a grandiose ceremony.

Bishop Gideon Yoofi Titi-Ofei is the head of Titi-Ofei ministries, a multidimensional Christian ministry that includes a group of elite education and training institutions known as the Titi-Ofei Group.

Bishop Titi-Ofei and his wife celebrate their pearl anniversary. source: @daveblog

For the past five years, Bishop Titi-Ofei has consistently been included among the top 100 figures in Ghana, and he was most recently named one of the country's top 50 Christian leaders.

The adorable couple looked elegant in their beautiful ensembles for the star-studded event over the weekend.

Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei wore a stylish three-piece suit styled with a white shirt and black bow tie for the special event.

Mrs. Titi-Ofei slayed in a turtleneck white lace dress with billowing sleeveless. She styled her looked with glittering silver earrings, a wristwatch, and expensive jewelry.

Veteran gospel musicians look lovely in white dresses

One of the top Gospel musicians in Ghana, the Tagoe sisters graced the occasion to perform their soul-touching songs. The twin sisters looked elegant in their matching white dresses and hairstyle for the event.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare graced the occasion to bless the couple

Ghanaian pastor, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare was the officiating minister at the glorious ceremony. He prayed with the couple to strengthen their faith and continue to lead exemplary life.

The stunning wife of Honourable Sam George was present

Mrs. Vera George, the pretty wife of Ningo-Prampram lawmaker, Sam Nartey George looked ravishing as always in her white lace dress and splendid accessories.

