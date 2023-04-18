Toke Makinwa took some pictures of herself outside the country while revealing her sizzling contours

The hotshot TV host got netizens talking over how she casually posed in her new pictures, displaying her well-chiselled body

Toke once again proved she was the queen of luxury fashion as he sported Christian Dior from start to finish

Nigerian popular media personality Toke Makinwa was a sight in her latest Instagram photos.

Nigerian actress Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in stunning sunglasses. Source: @tokemakinwa

The much-loved host rocked a monochrome Dior on Dior swimsuit as she confidently posed and took several pictures in an extravagant swimming pool.

She also wore a Christian Dior beach hat as she slayed in different angles in her pictures.

See her swimsuit pictures below:

Internet users go gaga over Toke’s swimsuit pictures

amebo said:

"It looks like one part of Nigeria is now bigger than Africa."

odionalex1995 said:

"This your yansh look funny ooo ."

olufunso__ said:

"This body is... pure work of art !"

chux.stan commented:

"Toke I was in the same location with you, this isn't how your yansh is and you know it... the editing was dam too much."

arikeeeeeee said:

"The Dior bikinis, that’s luxury."

iykemond commented:

"Talk with Toke. The hip is hipping."

nk_rozzy commented:

"Ha, mama use small small roast us oooo... Mehnnnn this body is giving."

heldwigasanga said:

"Celebrities like to deceive their colleagues with sweet comments."

erulinewe said:

"Be calming down make person see front."

amakhairs said:

"Is this to erase the impression that your doctor did a bad job on your shape?"

Toke Makinwa welcomes Pere to the divorced club

Media personality Toke Makinwa stirred reactions on social media following a viral clip from her interview with Pere Egbi.

The BBNaija star was a guest on Toke's podcast and he talked about how he got married at 25 when he arrived in the US.

He continued by saying the marriage crashed after one year. At that, Toke's face lit up as she raised her palm for a high-five moment.

Source: Legit.ng