A Nigerian lady and her husband stirred massive reactions as a video of them surfaced online

The lady shared a clip with photos of them dressed in matching outfits at different times

Nigerians had a lot to say in her comment section, as some people wondered if the man was not too old for her

A young Nigerian lady on TikTok, @bims_luxury, has received many reactions after she showed off her husband. They were both dressed in matching outfits.

At the beginning of the TikTok clip, the lady sat on a luxurious chair as the old man was beside her on the arm.

Nigerians wished the couple well. Photo source: @bims_luxury

Other slides in the video showed them together as a couple. In one of the scenes, he vibed to a song while they were driving out.

They looked so beautiful and happy together.

Watch the video below:

Netizens share mixed feelings

Mixed reactions trailed the clip as Nigerians dropped their takes in the comment section. Some people wished the couple well in their marriage while others said "money was speaking".

The video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 15,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Afunkybaby said:

"Sis I'm happy for you ooo I swear na all this old man dey Sabi take care of person not all this play boy."

@Raufuabiola99 said:

"Money speaking."

BURLINGTON said:

"What matters is her opinion and not the bad comments."

Istijabahzee1 said:

"As long as she’s happy."

Adun Olami said:

"Congratulations ma God bless ur new home ma."

Oyekunmi said:

"Congratulations Sis. I believed so much in destiny.."

soultosoul spiritual center said:

"More joy more happiness and success and love asẹ̄."

alatishe konibajeoo said:

"Good luck of you babe, enjoy your self, most of small babies wey dey town now,them dey talk say olorun maje kin sile yaa,at the end onigbo lofe."

Olajumoke Olanike said:

"l love this, you sabi life my sister."

Source: Legit.ng