Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle is the game changer when it comes to introducing new fashion trends

The style influencer has become the sought-after female celebrity to show off the latest designer brands

The curvy actress has starred and worked with many Ghanaian celebrities including Jackie Appiah

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle is known for her excellent acting skills, fashion sense, and extremely small waist.

The top actress never goes unnoticed each time she steps out due to her affable personality and her stunning looks.

With her voluptuous body, many fashion and beauty brands usually contact her to market products to her millions of followers and admirers.

Top actress, Princess Shyngle looked classy in these photos. source@princesshyngle

Princess Shyngle's Instagram page has gradually become the beacon for aspiring fashion enthusiasts who want trendy and classy style inspiration.

YEN.com.gh shares five times Princess Shyngle looked beautiful in elegant dresses.

Ghana-based Gambian actress, Princess Shyngle looked elegant in a blue knit jumpsuit flaunting her famous curves.

She styled her looks with a straight blonde hairstyle and beautiful high heels. She wore mild makeup with holding her black Chanel bag as she stepped out.

The curvy actress gave us a sporty look with her black jumpsuit and denim jacket. She wore white socks to match the expensive sneakers for this look.

The thirty-one year old looked absolutely gorgeous in this short yellow dress. She styled her looks with a long curly hairstyle, a few pieces of jewelry while flaunting her cleavage in the see-through ensemble.

The style influencer and trendsetter looked breathtaking in a green and white figure-hugging dress. Princess Shyngle has different hairstyles for every new dress and they always match perfectly.

The supermodel and highly sought-after actress dazzled in a black body-hugging dress flaunting her cleavage. She wore expensive and huge jewelry sets to complete her look. The heavy makeup, red lips, and yellow eyeshadow matched her lustrous hair.

