The host of the Stand Point program Oheneyere Gifty Anti looks dazzling in a stylish gown in this viral video

The gorgeous wife of Nana Ansah Kwao IV, Chief of Akwamu Adumasa, styled her look with an exquisite jewellery set

The exceptional television host has impressed some celebrities with her impeccable dance moves

Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti is one of the revered female celebrities in Ghana with an incredible fashion sense.

The 53-year-old is always spotted in elegant African print dresses designed by top and rising fashion designers.

Ghanaian media personality Gifty Anti looks elegant in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

In a lovely Instagram post, the style influencer wore a glittering pleated dress by Joycelyn DeDesigner.

Gifty Anti styled the three-quarter sequin dress with unique beaded jewellery pieces while dancing to King Promise's viral song, Terminator.

She looked ethereal in the well-plaited African braids hairstyle and mild makeup to compliment her look.

United Showbiz host MzGee has commented on the beautiful viral videos of Gifty Anti showing off impeccable dance moves

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Iammzgee stated:

Mama on show

Sellygalley stated:

Heybaaaa you k1lled it

Victorialebenee stated:

Who is your glow plug

Brenlutte stated:

Chai, my mummy is hot

Babieedappah stated:

Anoda banger

Epixodemusic stated:

OGA

kofiasiedu__ stated:

Our mama ❤️

boatemaa_official_ stated:

Give them Mama ❤️❤️❤️

Ms.ddz stated:

And I can’t even do this dance . Well done, ma’am @oheneyere_gifty_anti

abbys_foodmket_coldstore stated:

You own the challenge. Hands down @oheneyere_gifty_anti

marymondz_creationz stated:

@oheneyere_gifty_anti we miss you more, Mama❤️

Adwoagibbah stated:

My role since my childhood right from the standpoint of GTV mama, you are the best God bless all your hard work

mc_mrhollywoode stated:

My TERMINATOR MOM❤️❤️❤️

Watch the video below;

Gifty Anti looked splendid in a white ruched dress

The award-winning media personality looked gorgeous in a stylish ruched dress accentuating her curves. Gifty Anti looked ravishing in flawless makeup and short hairstyle for this photoshoot.

The talented TV host completed her look with handmade colourful earrings and beaded anklets that matched her green block shoes.

53-Year-Old Ghanaian Media Personality Gifty Anti Snatches Waist In Elegant Kente Gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti, who celebrated her birthday on January 23, 2023.

The top fashion influencer looked stunning in a floor-length gown and an expertly knotted turban for her birthday photoshoot.

One of Ghana's top female media figures is the mother-of-one, who has excellent interviewing and presenting skills.

Gifty Anti Looks Regal In White Dress As Her Daughter Graduates To Grade 1 At Association International School

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Gifty Anti's outfit for her daughter's graduation. She wore a stunning floor-length gown that made her appear otherworldly.

The 53-year-old TV host looked stunning in a chic turban and matching accessories.

According to information on their website, Gifty Anti's kid attends Association International School, one of the best schools in Ghana, with annual tuition costs ranging from $6,300 to over $10,000.

