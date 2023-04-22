Ghanaian bride Herbertha choose the best glam team and wedding vendors for her private wedding ceremony

The plus-size bride wore a customised kente fabric that we used to design a corseted ensemble for the traditional ceremony

She flaunted her smooth skin in a corseted and beaded thigh-high made-in-Ghana white gown for the lavish white wedding

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian bride and health professional Herbertha Efua Asantewaa Williams walked down in a grand ceremony on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

Ghanaian couple Shadrack and Herbertha look stunning together. Source: @ot_decor

Source: Instagram

The happy couple Shadrack and Herbertha look in elegant outfits

The curvy bride, Herbertha, looked classy in a simple African print dress designed with black see-through lace styled with shiny black high heels.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The groom wore a two-piece blue kaftan and stylish black leather shoes for the pre-wedding photoshoot.

Ghanaian bride Herbertha looks regal in a colourful beaded kente gown

The beautiful plus-size bride looked elegant in a round neckline corseted kente gown for the traditional wedding.

Ghanaian bride Herbertha looked beautiful in a frontal ponytail hairdo and flawless makeup.

Ghanaian bride Herbertha looks ravishing in an off-shoulder gown

The gorgeous bride looked magnificent in a corseted white dress for the white wedding. The bespoke dress was designed by Sugar by Kane for her lavish wedding.

Ghanaian fashion designer Saadi Sanusi who designed the kente dress, shared the video of the bride slaying in the beautiful kente dress captioned;

Kente fabrics come in different patterns and colours but most importantly, you would need a designer who can arrange these colours and patterns to bring out your best features. This is what the SS Brand is best known for. A thumbs up to @h.g_kentekiosk for coming through on this one

Some social media users have commented on the stunning kente dress designed by female designer Saadi Sanusi

Some online users have applauded the talented fashion designer for this unique kente dress for the elegant bride.

marialucienecardoso

Wonderful

jayclaudbeauty

Stunningly gorgeous

@ohemaaglobal

I love it

@h.g_kentekiosk

Always a pleasure

@amoabaabaamoahamoah

Wowwwwww. different but❤️❤️❤️❤️it.

@debbz_hair

This is classic and eloquent

@jennifer_appiah

Beautifully done

@laydiok

Beautifully arranged. Bravo

adepa_graciowninge

The gown is gowning

Plus-Size Ghanaian Bride Defines Confidence And Style In A Corseted Kente Gown For Her Traditional Wedding

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a stunning plus-size bride Patricia wed on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in a lavish traditional ceremony.

The bride with melanin wore a sleek, corseted, shimmering kente gown that displayed some cleavage and her contours.

For the customary ceremony, the delighted bride looked beautiful with a short bridal haircut and flawless makeup.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh