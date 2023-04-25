A TikTok video which has now gone viral shows a blind girl blessed with charming beauty

In the 34 seconds video, the girl was being hyped by her mother, and she was smiling broadly for the camera

The video has been viewed over 353k times on TikTok as people took to the comment section to praise the girl

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

TikTok users have fallen in love with the video of a pretty young girl who is blind.

The video was posted by @tusaiweyana, a 23-year-old lady who runs a charitable organisation that looks after orphans.

The girl who is blind has gone viral because of her beauty. Photo credit: TikTok/@tusaiweyana.

Source: UGC

Blind Girl goes viral because of her fantastic beauty

In the video, the beautiful girl was seen trying a new dress given to her by the kind lady who called her her daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After putting on the dress, she posed for the camera, affirming that she was a beautiful girl.

She smiled broadly when praised by the person behind the camera and said she looked beautiful in the new dress.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Her smiles and how she carried herself amazed some people who said her beauty buried her blindness.

Others who reacted to the video on TikTok said they wished the girl could see so she would know how beautiful she looked.

@mariadensel said:

"I wish she could see how beautiful she is."

@chiara commented:

"She's so beautiful."

@Maureen Gathumbi said:

"You are blessed."

@alqahtany reacted:

"Indeed mothers are paradise here in this world and hereafter."

@pinky said:

"She is blind but she looks like she is actually seeing. She is beautiful."

@user3600783512633 said:

"She is totally beautiful."

@lezlina Mtumodzi commented:

"She's indeed beautiful."

@Bella said:

"That colour is gorgeous on her."

@Unruly Hopekid Sharn said:

"She's beautiful. I wish she had seen this."

“You Took Good Care Of Her”: Woman Buys House Girl Expensive Gowns, Turns Her Into Beauty Queen With Braids

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about a Nigerian woman who received accolades after filming herself lavishing kind treatment on her housegirl for an entire day.

The woman escorted the maid to a restaurant and shop after telling them the girl had been working for her for three years.

Many users of TikTok who witnessed their amusement at a concert claimed that she is an uncommon boss.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng