A UK-based Nigerian lady has taken to social media to share her disappointing experience with a hairstylist

In a TikTok video, @mamaariella narrated how she paid a whopping N92,844 (£160) inclusive of a £10 tip for the braids

However, she only discovered the scanty nature of the middle part of her braids the next day

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Content creator @mamaariella was left outraged after discovering how a stylist cheated her out of an excellent braided hairstyle.

Photos of the braids. Credit: @mamaariella

Source: UGC

The UK-based lady took to TikTok to share a video in which she ranted about braiders abroad before narrating her experience with one of them.

According to her rant, she had paid the sum of £150 for the service plus another £10 as a tip, bringing the total to £160 (N92,844).

However, she discovered the following day that the centre part of the braids was done in chunky sizes making the area appear scanty.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Check out the video below:

Social media users react as lady calls out braider in video

I am itatenda:

"You might also want to ask her why those braids look 3 months old."

foodie_that_cooks:

"They don’t allow you look at mirror when they’re plaiting your hair in the youkay?"

mz_prim:

"When dey were plaiting it, were you sleeping?"

tito_bgn:

"A hundred and what?? For what?? She must redo that section. Ehn!"

edwina oluwasanmi:

"I’m a braider and sis! If it looks like this on day 2 it definitely was cr.ap from day 1 so I don’t understand how you didn’t see it and demand your money back immediately. Sorry but we’re not all incompetent."

kessiedoll:

"It looks like she has had the braid on for a month. My sister go and fight her. A day old braid looking like that is insane."

5 Times Nana Ama McBrown Wore Coloured Hairstyles You Can Repeat For Birthday Shoots

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Nana Ama McBrown, a Ghanaian actress and fashion icon with incredibly trendy and inspirational hairstyles.

The television host and hair stylist are constantly debuting unique colours after days and weeks of experimenting behind the scene.

In the same category as Jackie Appiah, Selly Galley, and Nana Akua Addo, Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards Most Fashionable Female Celeb.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng