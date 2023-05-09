A young Nigerian lady has given couples a hack on how to do a fine wedding with a budget of GH₵10,000

For the transportation of the couple, she said they should use their friends' cars to make it easier and ignore small chops

Her seven-item list for intending couples has stirred massive reactions on social media as people weighed in on the cost of doing weddings.

A Nigerian female influencer, @ButterBibi, has said it is possible for an intending couple to do a wedding with GH₵10,000.

@ButterBibi explained that the lovebirds should settle for a church hall and use an iPhone or, at most, budget GH₵2,500 for photography.

Illustrative images from a wedding held in Istanbul. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency, Twitter/@ButterBibi

For the venue decoration, she said the church decor department would come in handy and should cater for it.

She added that there would be no need for an MC as any of the couple's friends could act as one. For the DJ, she advised that a playlist is used.

@ButterBibi said clothes should not exceed N100k, and the couple should use their friends' cars for transportation.

She jocularly advised the couple against having small chops for the occasion.

See her tweet below:

Reactions on social media

@sonofsandseller said:

"Our Nigerian parents/uncles/aunts won't agree ooo, especially we from the South West."

@mutedemotionns said:

"Na this girl gan gan i won marry abeg wetin be her name? she go manage my funds well too abeg."

@horllarmylekan said:

"The werey no fit allow that kind of wedding oooo."

@Surasongs said:

"Una the talk rubbish.

"If u no wan do wedding leave it at traditional marriage. Unless u don't want to feed people even food 400k no go do."

@Ayamatanga1 said:

"Aseju ni iphone,android ti wa ok aso 100k ti poju,Ankara #2,500 yapa ni gbagi.Opa mefa.Kini play list?Let's jump and shout to da Lord. Orin ope ti wa ok.If you no get friend wey get car,Taju just buy him Marwa for higher purchase,1.6 million,if u give am 7k,u go use am full day."

@EgbeahieS said:

"My guy spend 15M for he wedding.

"Wedding nor cheap at all na make you gats look for somebody worth it nor b retired olosho."

Couple who spent less than GH₵2500 on their wedding trends

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a couple had gone viral for spending less than GH₵2,500 for their wedding.

In a video on @BlackTzedek, sighted online, the two are seen standing before the court marriage officer.

The groom sported a fine suit, while the bride wore a dress with straps that revealed maximum skin. The duo looked gorgeous for the nonreligious occasion. According to the voice-over, the ceremony took only 10 minutes.

