Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena is one the best-dressed male celebrities at the 2023 VGMA

The good-looking artist who always wins over his audience with electrifying performances wore a purple top and multicoloured trousers to the event

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the trending red-carpet videos

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian musician Kwabena Kwabena is trending after rocking a purple long-sleeve crochet top at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Kwabena Kwabena and Wesley Kesse show off their dance moves. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: UGC

The talented musician donned a soft designer top that matched perfectly with his multicoloured to the annual music event.

Kwabena Kwabena completed his look with black pointed shoes as he impressed his fans with his impressive dance moves.

Ghanaian TikTok star Wesley Kesse wore a stylish suit, black shoes and sunglasses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Some social media users have commented on Kwabena Kwabena's look at the 2023 VGMA.

Some online users have expressed mixed reactions about Kwabena Kwabena's classy look

Afiefie Piesie stated:

This one is what the market woman calls “ twa mepɛ alata style”

iam_mr_ben stated:

Kwabena Kwabena to abena abena

anthonymichaels007 stated:

We know you people will do your things again, but we’re patiently waiting

_r.chmond stated:

Parachute is crazy

yes_iam_akosuaaaa stated:

You guys are really poor in the fashion sense; what kwabena kwabena he’s is creative casual for men. Met Gala looked at what men were wearing especially bad bunnies. Let’s learn and stop trolling people .

kutieleegh_ stated:

Ghana Sam Smith, eeeiii boi gurl

anthonymichaels007 stated:

We know you people will do your things again, but we’re patiently waiting

um_diva2_ stated:

Sister Kwabena Akwaaba oo

_amadebbi stated:

I get this top some oo

naaborley334 stated:

Dampare, are you watching

Kwabena Kwabena Finds Love Again, Reveals His Plans For His Next Lover

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has stated that he wants to try love again.

After two failed marriages, the Highlife musician is ready to try love again and has been keeping an eye on a particular woman for some time.

He revealed in a recent interview that he is awaiting the ideal opportunity to declare his love for this unnamed woman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh