Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei Esq and Ken Agyapong Jnr are trending on social media after posing together for a photoshoot

The wealthy Ghanaian business moguls wore dashing suits for their editorial shoot for the front cover of the Glitz Africa Magazine

Some social media users have commented on the official post shared by Glitz magazine on Instagram

Ghanaian businessmen Dr Emmanual Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei Esq and Ken Agyapong Jnr are on the front cover of the Glitz Africa Magazine.

The second generation of business executives looked elegant in black suits for the editorial photoshoot.

L-R: Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei Esq and Ken Agyapong Jnr are serving their followers with friendship goals. Photo credit: @glitz.hq

Source: Instagram

Dr Emmanuel Kojo Jones, who lost at the just-ended NDC primaries, is a qualified civil & commercial mediator and the chief executive officer of Empire Domus.

Kennedy Osei is a Ghanaian lawyer and the general manager of Despite Media who is married to a fashion designer and have beautiful twin babies.

Ken Agyapong Jnr is a Ghanaian ambassador of tourism who doubles as the co-founder of Afrofuture, formerly Afrochella.

Glitz Africa Magazine shared the official cover on their social media pages

Some social media users have commented on the stunning cover photo of the Glitz Africa magazine featuring Kojo Jones, Kennedy Osei & Kennedy Agyapong's son

blonde_ambition___ stated:

Let's celebrate our men

princess_vickygeenel stated:

Great, but give us entrepreneurs with humble beginnings .some have done so well to attain their legacy.

lebeneh1 stated:

Kojo is handsome oooo. Sorry sorry, let’s get serious. These guys are doing well.

its_jus_aba stated:

Men in Black ❤️

danylosyfosa stated:

We owe our kids the best of life... nothing wrong with inheritance..its a privilege... the ability to manage it is so underrated

akosua_88 stated:

When your parents build an empire for you.....hmmmm....all fingers are not the same ampa

emmanuel_fefeh stated:

The man, the myth, the Legend‍♂️

nakay_tv stated:

I wish I am with you guys. I pray one day, I will be like you guys

