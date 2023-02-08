Ghanaian Highlife musician Kwabena Kwabena has disclosed his intentions of giving love another chance

The Highlife artiste is ready to give love another chance after two failed marriages and has been keeping an eye on a particular lady for some time

He disclosed in a recent interview that he is waiting for the right moment to express his love for this mystery lady

Highlife artiste Kwabena Kwabena has revealed in an interview that he has found the one. He says he has found the one girl who he thinks can be his next lover.

The music icon is known for two failed marriages but continues to spread the message of love through his music.

As part of his love-spreading journey, he dedicates Valentine's Day to spreading love to all Ghanaians.

Kwabena Kwabena opens up on his new love life. The highlife artiste says he will be making his next moves on her soon Photo source: kbkbmuzic

Source: Instagram

But this time, he has revealed that he has found love already but is waiting for the right time to make his move.

In an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh on TV3's Newday, Kwabena Kwabena added that even though he is sure about his feelings for the lady, he is yet to make it known to her because he is waiting for the right time to make his move.

He further concluded that he will spread his love message through his music on the 11th of February 2023 at the national theatre with top female artistes.

Kwabena Kwabena’s music has always been about love and relationships, and his fans have always admired the honesty and vulnerability in his lyrics.

Now that the artist has found love again, it is likely that he will be inspired to create even more beautiful music about love and relationships.

Kwabena Kwabena escapes accident:

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena narrated how he made it through a near-fatal accident. He narrated that the experience was traumatic and has taught him some lessons.

According to him, he had to act fast to prevent the unexpected from happening within the shortest period when it happened. Reports went viral some days after revealing that the Adult Music star was involved in an accident while travelling with Nana Poku Ashis.

Source: YEN.com.gh