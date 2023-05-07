Some Ghanaian male celebrities stepped up their fashion sense at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Top musicians including Stonebwoy, Sarkodie and others impressed their followers with their fashionable ensembles

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar wore one of his customised suits

Some award-winning male musicians and celebrity looked elegant on the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red carpet in beautiful outfits and accessories.

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie look stunning in suits. Photo credit: @tv3

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif looks dapper in a black suit

The 2023 Artiste of the Year wore a black suit with white pearly buttons and matching trousers. Black Sherif rocked his short natural hairstyle and beautiful accessories to complete his look.

Sarkodie rocks a white Casablanca shirt

BET winner Michael Owusu Addo looked dapper in an expensive Casablanca outfit for his electrifying performance at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

Stonebwoy dons a black suit

Award-winning Dancehall musician Stonebwoy looked a black suit and stylish shirt while receiving his award presented by Ghanaian actor Adjetey Annag.

Freedom Jacob Caesar looks classy in black suit

Ghanaian billionaire Nana Kwame Bediako impressed the audience with his custom-made suit as he presented an award to Sugarcane hitmaker Camidoh.

