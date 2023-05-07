Acclaimed Ghanaian entertainers attended the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) in glitzy attire on Saturday, May 6

Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Sika Osei, and others posed for pictures on the red carpet in elegant outfits

YEN.com.gh features eye-catching images of various stars celebrating their radiant looks at the music event

Famous Ghanaian entertainment personalities arrived in glamourous outfits at the 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) on Saturday, May 6.

Nana Ama McBrown, Black Sherif, Sika Osei, and other celebrities wore stunning outfits for one of Ghana's most significant music events.

The stars of Ghana's music and entertainment scene went all out to make a statement on the VGMA red carpet, sporting bold styles, exquisite gowns, and sharp suits.

One of the night's attention-grabbing looks was by Nana Ama McBrown, who rocked a black dress merged with gold along with a stunning purse.

Ghanaian actress Sika Osei appeared in an all-red ensemble with glittering stones for the prestigious occasion, and musician Kwabena Kwabena wore a shining outfit with long sleeves that garnered attention on social media.

Check out photos of some famous personalities at the 2023 VGMA.

1. Nana Ama McBrown glows in a black and gold outfit:

Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a black and gold outfit as she appeared on the red carpet of the 2023 VGMA. The A-list presenter and actress added a luxury purse to her look as she beamed for the camera.

2. Singer Black Sherif's look at the 24th edition of the VGMA:

When the 2023 VGMA Artiste of the Year Black Sherif was on the red carpet at the music event.

3. Veteran Ghanaian gospel singer Tagoe Sisters look stunning on the VGMA red carpet:

Ghanaian gospel singers Tagoe Sisters posed for the camera in an all-black ensemble at the 2023 VGMA.

4. Ghanaian businessman and fashionista Osebo The Zara Man slays on the red carpet at the 2023 VGMA:

Ghanaian fashion star and business owner Osebo The Zara Man gave fans something to discuss when he arrived on the red carpet of one of Ghana's most significant music events.

5. Musician Kwabena Kwabena's look on the red carpet at the 24th VGMA:

6. Ghanaian actress Sika Osei's look on the 2023 VGMA red carpet:

Actress Sika Osei beams with style and class in an all-red outfit on the red carpet at the 2023 VGMA.

7. Media personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong glows in a stunning outfit at the 2023 VGMA:

Media personality AJ Akuoko-Sarpong displays confidence on the red carpet at the 2023 VGMA.

Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, Piesie Esther, and other stars win big at the 2023 VGMA

Relatedly, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that top-tier musicians received awards at the 2023 annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards at the Grand Arena at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Saturday, May 6.

Acclaimed artistes were honoured for their hard work in the year under review, with Black Sherif, Piesie Esther, King Promise, Sarkodie, Camidoh and Stonebwoy winning big at the music event.

Source: YEN.com.gh