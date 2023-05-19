Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stepped out in style for the Friday edition of Onua Showtime rocking a green dress

The style icon looked ravishing in the formfitting ensemble that accentuated her curves

The 45-year-old mesmerised her studio audiences and viewers with her impressive dance moves

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has left social media users stunned with her gorgeous look.

The Onua Showtime host wore a formfitting green dress with side ruffles to host the popular entertainment show on Onua TV.

Nana Ama McBrown looks stunning in a green dress. Photo credit: @onuatv

Source: Instagram

The style goddess knows how to steal attention with her looks as she styled the one-hand with long sleeves by rocking a long fringe hairstyle.

The exceptional brand ambassador looked lovely in flawless makeup as she entertainment studio audience and her viewers across the country with impeccable dance moves.

Watch the video of Nana Ama McBrown performing Christian Ronaldo's suuu in a beautiful video.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's jaw-dropping look

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of comments about Nana Ama McBrown's high fashion sense.

Georgina._g stated:

Oh maame yi ho y3f3 dodo

Blessed Asura stated:

Aahh, awurade, see body and colour like she just returned from Maldives ❤️. You are beautiful, no cap brim❤️

gracious_annita stated:

The dress is giving

obaa_yaaamoakop stated:

I love your outfit, Nana, ❤️❤️❤️❤️

supernatual_grace stated:

I love that dress

maker_5513 stated:

Beautiful dress

afyaammafosuahchelsey31 stated:

Nana Ama is a whole mood

grace.e6645 stated:

Looking beautiful

I am Spencer Gh. Stated:

Breathe taking ❤️

sammy_highcourt stated:

Star woman❤️

blaymercy965 stated:

Empress 1 ❤️

hadablah566 stated:

Go higher Mcbrown

Check photos of Nana Ama McBrown below;

Source: YEN.com.gh