Award-winning Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemany popularly called Nana Ama McBrown, has won over Onua TV viewers with her elegant kente dress

The fashion mogul looked flamboyant in a kente floor-length kente dress for the durbar ongoing at Onua TV premises

Felicia Osei and other top female presenters looked ethereal in colourful kente wrap and beautiful accessories

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has joined her colleagues at Onua TV premises for the end of Independence month durbar.

The style icon wore a gorgeous kente gown depicting the colours of Ghana for the beautiful celebration, which has gone viral on social media.

Nana Ama McBrown, Captain Smart and Lady Yaa Titi Okrah look stunning in beautiful outfits. Sources: @onuatv @iamamamcbrown

Nana Ama McBrown slayed in a thigh-high dress with red pointed high heels and a shiny red clutch purse.

The beauty influencer wore a coloured frontal curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she modelled graciously to the venue.

Felicia Osei looks regal in kente wrap and gold accessories

Onua TV radio presenter Felicia Osei looked stunning in a colourful kente wrap, gold headscarf and jewellery for the durbar. The famed TikTok sensation looked flawless in a smooth makeup look as she smiled beautifully for the cameras.

