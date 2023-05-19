Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah are trending with their white outfits

The celebrity mother, Tracey Boakye, looks gorgeous in custom-made outfits for her son's christening

Ghanaian actor Frank Badu-Ntiamoah looks dapper in a tailored-to-fit two-piece outfit for the star-studded event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye has gone viral with her elegant white outfit for her son's christening in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The celebrity mother of three beautiful children wore a white corseted dress accentuating her curves for the glorious event.

Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu-Ntiamoah look classy in white outfits. Photo credit: @traceyboakye

Source: Instagram

The award-winning Kumawood movie producer and director wore a charming hairstyle with a gorgeous handmade fascinator while posing with her husband, Frank Badu-Ntiamoah.

The proud father of the handsome baby boy with an American passport wore a designer long-sleeve outfit with matching trousers and a Mobutu hat.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Watch the lovely video below:

Some social media users have commented on the celebrity couple Tracey Boakye and Frank Badu Ntiamoah's looks for their son's christening

Some Ghanaians have reacted to the lovely video of the celebrity couple.

nana_ama_sabby stated:

This is so beautiful…May God continue to bless your home

Ghanaian. Chic stated:

Mr Badu, I’ve caught you! he wanted to kiss u, paaaa

mawuli efuawumey stated:

You, people, are stunning

adu_esther_ stated:

Congratulations once again you two look wonderful.

akosuaa20 stated:

Aaaaaw this is beautiful . Please, we want more pictures, ok.

_iamlebene_tsogbe stated:

God bless you and your home ❤️❤️❤️❤️

queen_nhyiraba_abhyna stated:

Tooooo much cute, aaaah Awurade hyira me nso bi wate

Tracey Boakye And Husband Look Adorable Together In Matching Outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye who nearly broke the internet with her pregnancy photoshoot.

The pregnant woman chose fashionable attire for the popular pregnancy images, as did her attractive spouse.

Tracey Boakey looked stunning in a pricey curly hairstyle and picture-perfect makeup.

Tracey Boakye Competes With Jackie Appiah And Osebo As She Rocks GH¢5,000 Casablanca Shirt And Denim Jeans

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Tracey Boakye, a wealthy female celebrity with impeccable taste in clothing.

The style icon appeared sporty in an expensive pair of jeans and a Casablanca shirt.

Tracey Boakye's husband looked dapper in a white shirt and matching trousers for the viral video shoot.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh