Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim wore the gorgeous dress by a Nigerian designer to the AMVCA Cultural Night on May 18, 2023

The style icon was one of the most fashionable female celebrities at the red-carpet event

The ex-wife of Kwadwo Safo Jnr rocked a simple ponytail hairstyle to match her stunning look

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim graced the ninth African Magic Viewers Choice Awards opening gala and cultural night in an exquisite dress.

The fashionista wore a sleeveless sequin dress designed by famous Nigerian designer Syliva Lonner for the trending red carpet event.

Juliet Ibrahim slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @Juliet Ibrahim

Source: Instagram

The fashion designer used beaded green patterned fabric to design the bustier and extended it to the left side of her hips, making her stand out.

Juliet Ibrahim looked ethereal in a simple ponytail hairstyle and smooth makeup that blended with her skin.

The celebrity mother styled her look with matching hand gloves and a designer clutch purse.

Click the link to watch a video of Jackie Appiah, Juliet Ibrahim and Kalsome Sinare Baffoe at the event.

Ghanaian actress Belinda Dzattah and some netizens commented on Juliet Ibrahim's effortlessly chic look at the AMVCA Cultural Night

Some social media users have praised the talented Nigerian designer for creating this unique style.

Belinda Dzattah stated:

❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is fire Juju

sujimoto81 wrote:

Lovely dress . Lovely Queen ❤️

jasmine_rajinder commented:

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

stefuny_melanie added:

@julietibrahim shiiiiiii mammi, you look good

Sonia Ibrahim noted:

❤️❤️

iretidoyle exclaimed:

Whooooosh!!!

joshuaansah25 remarked:

You are beautiful ❤️❤️

nyneandnuel said:

Your dress is stunning!! Wow @sylvielooner @thatpurpledot_luxury

dieudonnebianzambi stated:

So beautiful

sheibrahim noted:

All glams, my baby girl

Erica Moorebrand declared:

Girl, you better come thru

iamanitalundberg commented:

Wowww wowwww The Queen herself, @julietibrahim ….You came through, sis ❤️ stunning

bunmiodunowojones wrote:

African Queen

omawumio remarked:

Too gorgeous

The stone-cold official said:

You look gorgeous @julietibrahim

official_masterqueen added:

Pretty pretty

Check out the photo below;

Source: YEN.com.gh