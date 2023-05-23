A beautiful lady identified as Temilade Salami recently wowed internet users with her wedding look

In photos posted on her Instagram page, the communications consultant is seen in a white pantsuit ensemble with a fedora hat on

The photos which have gone viral have wowed many internet users who hailed the outfit choice

Whether for a white wedding or for a civil union, not so many brides will consider a fedora hat as a bridal accessory.

Well, Temilade Salami proved to be unique and a fashionista who thinks outside the box as she not only rocked a hat but pulled it off effortlessly.

The communications consultant got married to the love of her life, dressed in a white ensemble that has left many people in awe.

In the photos posted on her Instagram page, Temilade wore a white pantsuit set with a turtleneck underneath.

She accessorised with a white fedora hat which had a veil attached at the back and carried a cute bouquet of white flowers.

Reacting to going viral, she wrote in a tweet:

"To say I don’t see this coming is a big lie. What is more TRUE is that, it is OUR wedding and no one’s opinion counts. Especially on how we choose to look. There is more to come, so get ready. We had a sweet civil wedding and we are grateful for our friends & families. Enjoy!"

Check out the photos below:

Social media users respond as lady rocks suit for her white wedding

nancy_phil:

"Like she said.. *No ones opinion counts* Its her wedding."

cocoplustwins:

"That’s literally what I wore for my civil ceremony No energy for corset."

milly_posh21:

"You can actually rock wat so ever u like, so far u are comfortable. Some pple Dre for pple to say they are the best dressed, leaving u discomfort on ur wedding day."

_iamsheila__:

"So long it’s perfectly fine with her and her partner,it’s superbI love people living on their own terms.. "

kwueenie:

"Your choice but definitely no for me."

__kofoworola_:

"It’s her wedding she can wear whatever congrats dear na u Sabi."

mizkimoraprecious:

"Her outfit is giving!!!!Na so I go wear black for my wedding…if u don’t like it go home."

ifeshyne:

"She’s beautiful. Whatever works for her! I mean, different and unique!"

Wedding fashion: Bride's breathtaking dress by Nigerian designer wows netizens

Alonuko continues to ensure that black brides shine in exquisite designs that flatter their skin tone, and it is beautiful to see!

The UK brand owned by Nigerian designer Oluwagbemisola Okunlola made a bride a vision to behold on her special day.

Identified as Toni, a video of the gorgeous bride dressed in one of their breathtaking custom designs has gone viral on social media.

