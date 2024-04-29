2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti is one of the fashionable beauty queens in Ghana

The Volta Regional representation has warm hearts with her stunning photos after leaving MX24

Some social media users have applauded the TV host for launching a new show while slaying in beautiful outfits

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Emefa Akosua Adeti has released some stunning photos to promote her new show on YouTube after leaving MX24.

The media personality, who owns a plush beauty salon, looked splendid in a custom-made outfit designed by her all-time favourite fashion designer, Dejem Clothiers, for the photo shoot.

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Emefa slays in expensive wigs. Photo credit: @emefamamaga

Source: Instagram

Emefa Akosua Adeti wore a white sleeve top and a green blazer paired with a form-fitting short skirt that flaunted her curves.

The beauty queen looked gorgeous in a centre-parted coloured curly hairstyle and mild makeup to complete her look.

She opted for only a gold wristwatch and bracelets without a necklace as she modelled in elegant shoes.

Check out some photos below;

2012 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Emefa, looks heavenly in a white dress

Ghanaian beauty entrepreneur Emefa looked ethereal in a white see-through lace dress and short blunt-cut hairstyle.

In the viral video, she wore a pink open-toe mules to complete her look.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Emefa Akosua Adeti's stunning outfits

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

oforiwaa_oyo stated:

Plenty of pressure on, eish

Dianakumbey stated:

Whew

Beingewura stated:

We are sorry, please ❤️❤️❤️

Clementafreh stated:

Emefa glowing

Naaciousnaa stated:

Beautiful

Efuaekyiwaa stated:

Can I call you

mjohnson1954 stated:

Elegantly dressed and gorgeously looking @emefamamaga

mawutorkumordzi stated:

Give us la ❤️

Bbtopaz stated:

So beautiful

Emmanuelbassaw stated:

Gorgeous

Linaalluring stated:

Always looking amazing

maameefuasallie stated:

Stunning❤️❤️❤️

classy_cal stated:

This is so beautiful @emefamamaga ❤

Beingewura stated:

Noko fine

Lydiaagyen stated:

Awwww Sis, you're wearing my favorite color and it's so perfect on you.

yankseq_creation stated:

Beautiful

kennpong_4_u stated:

Classy

Desneatgh stated:

Gorgeous always

_derrick_jill stated:

My crush

Source: YEN.com.gh