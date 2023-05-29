A gorgeous bride with a perfect shape has gone viral for her short white wedding gown

The pastor's daughter has become the talk on social media with her form-fitting white dress

The bride's parents looked ethereal in colourful traditional attires for the church wedding

A beautiful bride introduced a new wedding trend for 2023 brides. The pastor's daughter flaunted her cleavage in a sleeveless white gown as she walked down the aisle with her parents.

The daughter of a pastor weds in a beautiful ceremony. Photo credit: @loveafricanweddings

Source: Instagram

The bride looked exquisite in an elegant hairstyle and long veil the same height as her wedding gown.

The pastor and his lovely wife wore matching colourful ensembles for the viral wedding ceremony.

Some social media users have lashed out at the bride for wearing a short dress on her wedding day

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

Welbeck stated:

Apparently, the dad is a pastor.

purplehibiscus1 wrote:

There is absolutely nothing beautiful to see here

thairu_lyne posted:

My dad would sit on the visitor's or strangers' pews; Mama would have gone back to her business like there was not even a wedding happening

iam_mellow c:commented:

Where's the rest of the dress?

lilly_esquire shared:

The first thing I thought was.. "what a mess" Then I thought ", Don't be judgemental". I went to the comments and tried to change my view... And Nope. Still a mess.

meg._thompson remarked:

On all the days to go naked, why do you choose your wedding day?

Okello Elloflix noted:

I think she has nice legs though

Rebec Coninsta mentioned:

The aisle isn't wide enough for three people; they are shuffling their feet.

Olumilugba faith added:

I can’t believe her parents encouraged her mode of dressing, and they covered their own….this is not a good thing

james_hardy_photography opined:

I will never understand why people can't enjoy the moment and just put their cell phones down. The lady is looking at the cellphone footage the entire time. You could've stayed home and watched it on TV. Lol

e.s.t.e.e_ declared:

It’s not giving at all at all

Adejumo Adebimpe said:

These must be some very progressive African parents.

Exclusive inner stated:

Those LEGS are the stars of the show

Watch the video below;

