Sister Deborah got many people talking about the outfit she wore to perform at Pent Hall Week 2023

She rocked a mini pink dress that showed off her bum cheeks and a corset top of the same colour

Many people claimed her outfit was indecent, while others were of the view that there was nothing wrong with what she wore since she is an artiste

Ghanaian-Italian musician Deborah Vanessa also well known as Sister Derby caught the attention of many Ghanaians as she took over the stage at the recently held Pent Hall Week 2023.

The concert, dubbed Pent Invasion, saw many Ghanaian artistes such as King Promise, Wendy Shay, and others take to the stage to entertain partygoers.

Sister Derby performing at Pent Hall Week 2023. Image Credit: @nkonkonsa

Sister Derby's outfit for Pent Hall Week 2023

Sister Deborah was dressed in a pink corset top that had no sleeves. She paired it with a pink mini-skirt that showed off her bum cheeks.

The moment the 'Odolastic' hitmaker stepped on stage, the University of Ghana students were seen shouting and cheering her on.

However, when she turned her back to shake her behind vigorously, the students shouted in awe at the view.

Below is the performance of Sister Derby's performance at Pent Hall Week.

Sister Deborah's pink mini dress sparks public outcry

Many people complained about her outfit, while others advised the naysayers to let her be and allow her to be creative with her stagecraft.

See the views if Ghanaians below:

kingsbae23 said:

Then go naked instead cos you are almost naked we love your music and creativity, but sometimes the dressing is off and has a bad influence nobody should attack me, but it’s the trutha little decency won’t make the music bad moha adwene dodo

obidehye3mhavys stated:

She could have even worn that netty leggings or something beneath...

adwoavee57 remarked:

By force musician. They are not even jamming to your music, I feel bad

rayon_kev said:

Just look at this.... Over 40 years old woman behaving like a 15-year-old girl.

nick_k708 stated:

This woman is shameless at your age wearing something like this in public

eve.abodone said:

Wei mo na they want to educate Ghanaians on morality!

eve.abodone commented:

Ghana fuo what is wrong with her looking hot? Allow everyone to live their lives. Is it too much?

Wendy Shay, Medikal, Shatta Wale and others thrill students at Pent Hall Week 2023

YEN.com.gh previously reported that many Ghanaian musicians thronged the University of Ghana on Saturday, May 20, 2023, for the 65th edition of the Legon SRC Pent Invasion.

Wendy Shay, Medikal, Shatta Wale, Sister Deborah and many musicians thrilled students to their smashing hit songs.

