Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei looked sporty at Asantewaa's birthday party over the weekend

The curvy student wore a daring ensemble flaunting her beautiful legs as she catwalk to take her seat at the star-studded program

Many social media users have commented on her stunning look and unique choice of hairstyle

Ghanaian media personality and TikToker Felicia Osei was among the celebrities at Asantewaa's 29th birthday party. The Onua FM presenter looked classy in a daring outfit that has gone viral on social media.

Felicia Osei wore a black camisole, a trendy jacket and denim shorts for the late-night star-studded event.

She looked elegant in a shoulder-level bohemian fringe hairstyle and heavy makeup as she modelled beautifully in high heels.

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have reacted to Felicia Osei's video posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku

YEN.com.gh has compiled some comments below;

richie_denzel stated:

Accra will open your eyes immediately after you land

mantse_3 stated:

Y the rubber she Dey hold she Dey come to take food go home Anaa? abeg I ask oh

im_faustina_29 stated:

The beautiful lady from Kumerica

deborah_ruth_gyimah stated:

Looking soo pretty

canto analysis stated:

Afena y3 kama @osei__felicia

Abena Premeh stated:

@osei__felicia serious oo wo y3 kama rough

ashez_curtis stated:

Baby girl, you look Gorgeous @osei__felicia

_aseda_ann stated:

@osei__felicia, you are a lovely lady

ephia_papabi stated:

See my baby looking so haet and saucy

efya_adomah_trimude stated:

She x looking heavy, like a bag of gold

oliviaboahemaa14 stated:

Fine girls, nhyina class is perfect ✌️

sarahgyemfi400 stated:

Anyway, u r looking beautiful

