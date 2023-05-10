Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei was among the Media General presenters who suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 VGMA

The young rising star wore a green corseted dress and elegant hairstyle for the red carpet event over the weekend

In a trending video, Felicia Osei's mother has defended her daughter's choice of the outfit while lashing out at Ghanaian designers for failing to meet the client's expectations

Ghanaian TikToker Maa Linda has blamed the fashion designer who created her daughter Felicia Osei for failing to stick to the correct measurement.

Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei

Source: Instagram

Ghanaian media personality who works with Onua FM, Felicia Osei, made a fashionable debut at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, rocking a green gown.

She wore a frontal hairstyle and flawless makeup as she posed with her bag at the photo booth.

In a viral TikTok video, Maa Linda disclosed that,

Ghanaian tailors are talented and create excellent designers, but they should be vigilant when sewing for clients.

Felicia’s fabric is lovely, and the style is beautiful. The person who sewed Felicia Osei’s didn’t measure her bust.

Why did you divide her cleavage into four, and the rest are at the side? What were you going to do with the excess cleavage?

Felicia, when you were wearing it, didn’t you see it? Or you didn’t have any option? Ghanaian tailors should take their time and design to fit their clients. See what they did to Mona Gucci’s back?

