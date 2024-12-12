Award-winning actresses Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic are serving their fans with unique street-style vibes

The celebrity duo wore designer outfits that they styled with designer bags and trendy black boots

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's flawless beauty in the viral photos

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is currently in London to support talented movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso as she premieres her latest movie, Two Of A Kind.

Joselyn Dumas was spotted in a long-sleeve top and black pants that she styled with a black trench coat.

She looked effortlessly chic in an afro-curly hairstyle as she stepped out, with mild makeup and perfectly defined brows.

Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic slay in expensive outfits. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Nigerian actress Rita Dominic didn't disappoint with her green blazer and leggings while rocking stylish boots.

Ghanaian movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso looked fabulous in a long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels.

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic rock boots

Some Ghanaians have reacted to Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic's photos on Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

liebamba.161 stated:

"Absolutely stunning and beautiful with your lovely smile ❤️❤️."

Michealemery.3 stated:

"It's the smile for me."

liliamary stated:

"That smile last slide ❤️❤️❤️😍😍."

cookieteegh stated:

"Look at yeeeewwwwww 🤗😍😍😍."

julietjoseph_adis stated:

"Screaming beautiful🥺."

sara_fina1200 stated:

"Love you all especially my beautiful queen Rita Dominic 🥰🥰🥰".

lauryndagyetiah stated:

"No doubt. God is a woman🔥".

maatispagh stated:

"Always looking stunning!😍🔥🙌

aaliyahdrogba stated:

"Women of Substance ❤️🔥."

ogah_anthony_ stated:

"Dangerously beautiful ❤️❤️❤️".

official_yasinbature stated:

"Most beautiful @joselyn_dumas 😍."

Joselyn Dumas looks classy in blond hairstyle

Joselyn Dumas, who is famous for modelling in white outfits, has released another photo. The fashion model wore a white ankle-length lace dress and blond hairstyle.

She completed her look with a black designer bag and posed in her beautiful mansion.

Check out the photo below:

Joselyn Dumas slips on a sequin dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas celebrated her 44th birthday.

The style influencer wore a spaghetti strap dress that clinched to her body as she posed in different angles.

Joselyn Dumas looked glamorous in a long centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for her birthday shoot.

Source: YEN.com.gh