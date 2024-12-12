Joselyn Dumas And Rita Dominic Look Classy In Elegant Outfit As They Hang Out In London
- Award-winning actresses Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic are serving their fans with unique street-style vibes
- The celebrity duo wore designer outfits that they styled with designer bags and trendy black boots
- Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas's flawless beauty in the viral photos
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas is currently in London to support talented movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso as she premieres her latest movie, Two Of A Kind.
Joselyn Dumas was spotted in a long-sleeve top and black pants that she styled with a black trench coat.
She looked effortlessly chic in an afro-curly hairstyle as she stepped out, with mild makeup and perfectly defined brows.
Nigerian actress Rita Dominic didn't disappoint with her green blazer and leggings while rocking stylish boots.
Ghanaian movie producer Shirley Frimpong Manso looked fabulous in a long-sleeve dress and black strappy heels.
Check out the photos below:
Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic rock boots
Some Ghanaians have reacted to Joselyn Dumas and Rita Dominic's photos on Instagram
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
liebamba.161 stated:
"Absolutely stunning and beautiful with your lovely smile ❤️❤️."
Michealemery.3 stated:
"It's the smile for me."
liliamary stated:
"That smile last slide ❤️❤️❤️😍😍."
cookieteegh stated:
"Look at yeeeewwwwww 🤗😍😍😍."
julietjoseph_adis stated:
"Screaming beautiful🥺."
sara_fina1200 stated:
"Love you all especially my beautiful queen Rita Dominic 🥰🥰🥰".
lauryndagyetiah stated:
"No doubt. God is a woman🔥".
maatispagh stated:
"Always looking stunning!😍🔥🙌
aaliyahdrogba stated:
"Women of Substance ❤️🔥."
ogah_anthony_ stated:
"Dangerously beautiful ❤️❤️❤️".
official_yasinbature stated:
"Most beautiful @joselyn_dumas 😍."
Joselyn Dumas looks classy in blond hairstyle
Joselyn Dumas, who is famous for modelling in white outfits, has released another photo. The fashion model wore a white ankle-length lace dress and blond hairstyle.
She completed her look with a black designer bag and posed in her beautiful mansion.
Efya looks resplendent in a stylish corseted kente gown and heavy makeup at the 2024 Rhythms On Da Runway
Check out the photo below:
Joselyn Dumas slips on a sequin dress
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas celebrated her 44th birthday.
The style influencer wore a spaghetti strap dress that clinched to her body as she posed in different angles.
Joselyn Dumas looked glamorous in a long centre-parted hairstyle and heavy makeup for her birthday shoot.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh