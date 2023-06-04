Ghanaian TikToker and professional nurse Asantewaa stepped up her fashion sense for her private birthday party

The new celebrity boss-lady wore beautiful dresses and trendy shoes for her viral event

Some social media users have commented on Asante waa's effortlessly chic look for the lovely star-studded event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa whose real name is Martina Dwamena, celebrated her 29th birthday with a lavish party on June 3, 2023.

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa rocks a short hairstyle. Photo credit: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

The style influencer looked flamboyant in stunning dresses for the star-studded event, with Tracey Boakye, Asamoah Gyan and other TikTokers in attendance.

The birthday celebrant wore a white long-sleeve jumpsuit designed with a colourful kente bustier for the introductory part of the plush event.

Asantewaa wore a glamorous short hairstyle to compliment her regal look as she hung out with top celebrities.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on the viral videos posted by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

bricanice_legitimate stated:

The silicone hip pad is very nice and not too visible

beyond_elegance_gh stated:

At least it’s better than Surgery

Lmbans stated:

Who is there saying she's looking preposterous. Does she understand the word

missey_real stated:

Hip pad for me ?

priscillaagyapong832 stated:

@missey_real wearing a hip pad is not news

ama_agyeiwaa89 stated:

She is looking pretty ❤️❤️❤️❤️… I’m impressed

richcarrh_ stated:

How much is that silicone hip pad

Larbi Philomina stated:

The outfit is simple and beautiful

Lilian Amakye stated:

she is feeling chaii birthday gal

afyaammafosuahchelsey31 stated:

Her dress is nice. She looks splendid

Watch a video from the event below;

Ghanaian TikTok Star Asantewaa Looks Regal In Kaba And Thigh-High Long Skirt To Wesley Kesse's Birthday Party

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok sensation Asantewaa who stole the spotlight at Wesley Kesse's birthday party.

On April 19, 2023, she attended influencer Wesley Kesse's lavish birthday celebration in a traditional costume.

The talented content creator was among the best-dressed attendees at the 90s-themed party.

TikTok star Asantewaa Joins Jackie Appiah And Osebo The Zaraman As She Slays In An Expensive Casablanca Shirt

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa who has a unique, stylish appearance and gorgeous hairstyle.

The young married woman has joined the long list of social media influencers with a distinctive style.

In February 2023, Asantewaa took pictures of herself on vacation, wearing fashionable clothing and trainers that cost a fortune.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh