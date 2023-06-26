American actress Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade wore, among many designer outfits, dressed by Ghanaian fashion designer Christie Brown

The talented designer shared the post on Instagram, acknowledging the costume department of the cast for selecting her designs

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful dresses that can be worn to red-carpet events and star-studded programs

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Perfect Find movie is trending on Netflix mainly because it is a romantic comedy, and fashionistas are overly impressed with the costumes.

Fashion and style were pivotal in Netflix's Perfect Find movie, which features Gabrielle Union as Jenna Jones and Gina Torres as Darcy Hill.

American actress Gabrielle Monique Union-Wade slays in beautiful dresses by Ghanaian designer Christie Brown. Photo credit: @christiebrown

Source: Instagram

The top fashion designers who designed statement outfits for the cast included Stella McCartney, Nina Ricci, Christian Dior, Ghana's very own Christie Brown and many others.

The talented designer has shared a post showcasing the creative looks of Gabrielle Union for two main scenes in the movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

In the first slide, the protagonist, Gabrielle Union, wears a white puff-sleeved dress styled with white sneakers that elude class and elegance to work and later on a romantic date with Keith Powers.

In the second slide, the 50-year-old mother-of-one wore a flirty dress with lace overlay for a dinner party with friends and a prospective suitor.

Christie Brown shared the post on Instagram with this caption;

@Netflix' @ThePerfectFindNetflix film starring @gabunion is now streaming on #Netflix, and we couldn't be more thrilled to see #ChristieBrown in several scenes in the film {SWIPE}.

THANK YOU to costume designer @amitgajwani for your intentionality in your choices, thank you to @gabunion and the entire production team for championing the use of African fashion brands, and last but not least, @showroometcetc for your representation, management of the process, brokering this opportunity, and making this all happen.

If you haven't seen #ThePerfectFind, this is your call to action! PS: It won the Audience Award @tribeca, so check it out!

Check out the post below;

Gabrielle Union talks about the Perfect Find movie

Gabrielle Union talks about breaking ancestral trauma bonds, self-love, and her new film, the Perfect Find, now on Netflix.

Watch the scenes from the Perfect Find movie featuring Gabrielle Union and Keith Powers

The Perfect Find is about a 40 -year-old rehired fashionista and 20-year-old filmmaker entangled in a "forbidden fruit" situation.

The film is based on the same-titled book by New York Times bestselling author Tia Williams.

Beyoncé's mom endorses new suit of Ghanaian brand Christie Brown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the mother of American singer and actress Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, who has commended the outfit by Ghanaian apparel company Christie Brown for its quality and originality.

Beyoncé's mother is a well-known entrepreneur and fashion designer, so her endorsement of Christie Brown's suit carries much weight.

According to Mrs Knowles, she purchased the clothing when travelling to Ghana.

Ghanaian Costume Designer Who Worked On The Woman King Speaks On Styling Actors And Her Career

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian creative costume designer AFRIYAH who spoke about her career and all the foreign films she has so far worked on.

AFRIYAH also discussed her global adventure and how she met deadlines by collaborating with local craftspeople.

The costume designer urged investors to invest in the Ghanaian film industry since it has youthful talent in many sectors who can consistently make blockbuster films to portray African tales.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh