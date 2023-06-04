Some social media users have blasted Asantewaa's makeup artist for her birthday after the young celebrity suffered a makeup fails

The 29-year-old glowed as she rocked a white ensemble and a beautiful short hairstyle for the star-studded event

Many social media users have commented on the viral videos posted by the celebrity bloggers who covered the event

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's looks and makeup for her star-studded birthday party on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.

The award-winning TikToker also launched her first beauty products at the beautiful event with Tracey Boakye, Asamoah Gyan and top business executives in attendance.

Award-winning TikTok star Asantewaa looks elegant in a white dress. Photo credits: @zionfelix @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

In the trending video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, the melanin beauty wore a gorgeous white jumpsuit and a charming hairstyle.

According to some social media users, the makeup artist used a fairer makeup product than Asantewaa's skin tone making her look pale at the event.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below;

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's flawless makeup look for her 29th birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some social media comments below;

Benko box stated:

Looking like karishika

Safoah Lovely stated:

Abeg the guy saying (hold your tears, don’t mess your makeup, abeg come and cuddle me I’m dying

chief_nyere stated:

Who did the make-up? That person needs serious questioning

misnarh_beauty stated:

The Makeup artist did a horrible job. I would love to slay her face one day

Kwaku agenda stated:

Ad3n korlebu powder na omo de y3 no makeup anaa

cheska2020 stated:

@kwakuagenda I think Dustin powder

Kwaku agenda stated:

@cheska2020 it’s like a combination of midnight powder and passion powder

ewuraa_posh stated:

Who put those ponds on her face? She's naturally beautiful n didn't need overly done makeup. Anyway, congrats, well done

Joanal Boateng stated:

See her nose inside

street___barney stated:

Don’t mess up your make-up, darling

chief_nyere stated:

@adjoa_linda1, her fans let them fan themselves in the heat. The makeup artist, not trying the truth is always painful sleep, my dear .

Watch the video below;

5 Stylish Photos of Ghanaian TikTok Asantewaa's Lookalike Priscilla In Gorgeous Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Asantewaa's lookalike who walked down the aisle in a stunning bridal gown.

Many Ghanaians are stunned by the uncanny likeness between the TikTok star Asantewaa and the young Ghanaian bride.

For her gorgeous pre-wedding photoshoot, the newlywed Priscilla looked stylish in several clothes.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh