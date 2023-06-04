"The Makeup Artist Did A Horrible Job": TikToker Asantewaa Suffers Makeup Fails At Her 29th Birthday Party
- Some social media users have blasted Asantewaa's makeup artist for her birthday after the young celebrity suffered a makeup fails
- The 29-year-old glowed as she rocked a white ensemble and a beautiful short hairstyle for the star-studded event
- Many social media users have commented on the viral videos posted by the celebrity bloggers who covered the event
Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's looks and makeup for her star-studded birthday party on Saturday, June 3rd, 2023.
The award-winning TikToker also launched her first beauty products at the beautiful event with Tracey Boakye, Asamoah Gyan and top business executives in attendance.
In the trending video by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku, the melanin beauty wore a gorgeous white jumpsuit and a charming hairstyle.
According to some social media users, the makeup artist used a fairer makeup product than Asantewaa's skin tone making her look pale at the event.
Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's flawless makeup look for her 29th birthday party
Benko box stated:
Looking like karishika
Safoah Lovely stated:
Abeg the guy saying (hold your tears, don’t mess your makeup, abeg come and cuddle me I’m dying
chief_nyere stated:
Who did the make-up? That person needs serious questioning
misnarh_beauty stated:
The Makeup artist did a horrible job. I would love to slay her face one day
Kwaku agenda stated:
Ad3n korlebu powder na omo de y3 no makeup anaa
cheska2020 stated:
@kwakuagenda I think Dustin powder
Kwaku agenda stated:
@cheska2020 it’s like a combination of midnight powder and passion powder
ewuraa_posh stated:
Who put those ponds on her face? She's naturally beautiful n didn't need overly done makeup. Anyway, congrats, well done
Joanal Boateng stated:
See her nose inside
street___barney stated:
Don’t mess up your make-up, darling
chief_nyere stated:
@adjoa_linda1, her fans let them fan themselves in the heat. The makeup artist, not trying the truth is always painful sleep, my dear .
Source: YEN.com.gh