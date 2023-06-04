Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa wore three breathtaking dresses for her plush birthday party

The young married woman looked fabulous in matching hairstyles to complete her glamorous looks

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa's fashion sense and makeup looks

Ghanaian TikTok star Martina Dwamena, popularly called Asantewaa, wore three striking customised dresses and matching hairstyles for her star-studded 29th birthday party over the weekend.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa slays in a blue dress

Asantewaa looked magnificent in a blue sleeveless gown with a floor-sweeping train paired with a centre-parted frontal hairstyle and heavy makeup while dancing at her private birthday party.

Ghanaian TikTok star Asantewaa looks regal in a bubbly pink dress

The TikTok star also looked terrific in a pink sleeveless dress designed with colourful flowers while jamming to Sista Afia's famous hit song. Asantewaa chose a long pink hairstyle to match her splendid look.

Asantewaa looks fabulous in a white jumpsuit

The chief executive officer of Sitsafe Asantewaa looked fantastic in a form-fitting jumpsuit and a short hairstyle. She completed her look with stylish shoes while showing off her dance moves.

Some social media users have commented on Asantewaa dresses for her lavish birthday party

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below:

Joselyn Ababio stated:

Who is her designer, kraaa or stylish she should let me style her even tho I'm not a designer or stylist

chichilita_the_lady said:

No fashion sense. I’m sorry, I can’t believe people dress this way in this modern day and age

Berlindak commented:

Your sense of fashion..it's a no for me

abynah_k wrote:

Her fashion sense is zilch

rebeccaarthur220 posted:

Is she doing a wedding? What kind of ugly dress is this?

nelsonjanice716 asked:

Who makes this girl's clothes, kwraa?? mmtchiieeww

