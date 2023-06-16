The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant started this year's auditions in Tamale on Thursday, June 15, 2023

The talented young lady who participated in the auditions has gone viral after photos of her gorgeous dress during the talent session were shared online

Many social media users have commented on the stunning photos shared by TV3, praising her talent

Media General, the organisers of Ghana's Most Beauty pageant, has kickstarted the 2023 auditions in the Northern Region of Ghana.

2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Teiya looks regal in an African print jumpsuit

The reigning beauty queen and daughter of a member of parliament, Queen Tung Teiya Dramani, looked elegant in an African print dress and lustrous hairstyle for the multiday event.

2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Royal Baci slays in a black sleeveless dress

Beauty queen and newest celebrity mother Royal Baci looked stunning in a black corseted beaded dress styled with a pink coat.

Mrs Gyasi, as she is sometimes known, looked regal in a ponytail hairstyle as she posed with Arnold Asafu-Adjaye after the Tamale auditions.

Auditioner Alela shows off her creative designs in Tamale

Ghanaian lady Alela based in the Tamale wowed the judges and social media users with her unique crafting skills during the auditions.

