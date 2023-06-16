Ghana's Most Beautiful 2023 Auditions: Tamale Lady Wows Ghanaians As She Crafts A Dress Without Sewing
- The organisers of Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant started this year's auditions in Tamale on Thursday, June 15, 2023
- The talented young lady who participated in the auditions has gone viral after photos of her gorgeous dress during the talent session were shared online
- Many social media users have commented on the stunning photos shared by TV3, praising her talent
Media General, the organisers of Ghana's Most Beauty pageant, has kickstarted the 2023 auditions in the Northern Region of Ghana.
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Teiya looks regal in an African print jumpsuit
The reigning beauty queen and daughter of a member of parliament, Queen Tung Teiya Dramani, looked elegant in an African print dress and lustrous hairstyle for the multiday event.
2014 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Royal Baci slays in a black sleeveless dress
Beauty queen and newest celebrity mother Royal Baci looked stunning in a black corseted beaded dress styled with a pink coat.
Mrs Gyasi, as she is sometimes known, looked regal in a ponytail hairstyle as she posed with Arnold Asafu-Adjaye after the Tamale auditions.
Auditioner Alela shows off her creative designs in Tamale
Ghanaian lady Alela based in the Tamale wowed the judges and social media users with her unique crafting skills during the auditions.
Some social media users have commented on the photos posted by TV3
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
Abena Ennin said:
Wow, that's amazing
Emma Larnor wrote:
I can see they came prepared ❣️
Maa Abenaa Asantewaa Asenso added:
Yeah, very talented. Very impressive!
Yakubu Sulemana Gong posted:
Absolutely genius
Abena Ankomah stated:
Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye looks fanastic in her husband's purple shirt and stunning denim shorts
I can’t wait for it to get started
Hafiz Ahmed reacted:
Very loving ❤️❤️
Quenita Caesar Awimbil commented:
You go, girl!
Nunana Ahiamadi said:
I want the dress
Evelyn Benewaa Kusi-Appiah wrote:
Go for the Gold girl
Akbar Zeenat Wunpini remarked:
Winifred, I wish you all the best
Blackcedi Gh noted:
Beautiful
Azubike Happiness Chidiogo shared:
Beautiful
Ngo Vanisa said:
Now this is talent.
2022 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Queen Teiya, Aseidua, And Four Other Contestants Look Gorgeous In Red Gowns
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the 2022 winner Tung-Teiya Dramani, a former contestant in Ghana's Most Beautiful, who collaborated with Melanie Crane to create a stunning red gown.
The skilled and multi-award-winning beauty queen and other competitors posted their stunning Valentine's Day images on social media.
The lovely beauty queens looked dazzling with their elegant haircuts and flawless makeup.
