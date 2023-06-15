The gorgeous wife of Ghanaian lawyer and businessman Kennedy Osei continue to wow her followers with her elegant sartorial choices

The mother-of-twins looked casual and chic in a two-piece outfit for a private outdoor event

Tracy Osei left social media users awestruck with her simple and coloured hairstyle

Ghanaian fashion designer Tracy Osei looked terrific in a two-piece outfit at an private event. The beautiful wife of Kennedy Osei Esq slayed in a two-piece purple outfit while fidgeting with her phone in the viral video.

Tracy Osei and Kennedy Osei looks adorable together while on vacation. Photo credit: @aprilsveriown

Source: Instagram

The young mother of adorable twin Tracy Osei wore a long-sleeve shirt with stylish collar and matching perfect fit trousers. Tracy Osei looked splendid in coloured short kinky hairstyle and mild makeup for her outing.

The gorgeous daughter-in-law of Dr Osei Kwame Despite wore a round stud earring, an expensive wristwatch while flaunting her wedding ring.

Some social media users have commented on Tracy Osei video posted by Ghanaian actress and caterer Soraya Mensah

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

shop_authentiq stated:

This lady is really pretty. Small nyash p3 everything go balance. Na nyash problem

naanatheviolinist stated:

she has such a beautiful and infectious smile❤️❤️

bbssalongh stated:

Beautiful. Another brand of hair would have made the same hairstyle look better. I love faux locks.

kuukuapre stated:

Rich Man's wife ampa ...Pretty

na._akuaaa stated:

Tracy foine

maabena963 stated:

Beautiful ataa Maame

Watch the video below;

Source: YEN.com.gh