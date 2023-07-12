Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso has left her fans awestruck with her daring look at a red carpet event

The hard-working serial entrepreneur wore a cleavage-baring dress to receive an award at the Ghana Women of The Year awards

Some social media users have commented on her impeccable look and flawless makeup

Ghanaian media personality and host of the Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, looked incredible in a red sleeveless gown at the 2023 Ghana Women of The Year Award.

Ghanaian media personality Delay looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @delayghana

Source: Instagram

The boss-lady has gone viral after she stepped on the red carpet in a deep-plunge neckline dress showing off her cleavage.

Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly called Delay, looked flamboyant in a blunt-cut blonde hairstyle and heavy makeup as she received the Excellence in Media Award.

The Wontumi radio show host accessorised her glamorous look with gold jewellery as she smiled infectiously at the cameras.

Ghanaian musician Okyeame Kwame has commented on Deloris Frimpong Manso's stunning look

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Okyeamekwame stated:

This is beautiful

Freddy One On One stated:

Congrats, Delay.... you've paid your dues and more. When are you going to interview my guy?

Lizzy Addai stated:

That's awesome! Congratulations! You Look Stunning

Queencilla Ewoenam stated:

Awesome! Congratulations!

Precious Ampomah stated:

I tap into your grace Delay and wish to be like you someday, knowing it will come to pass. Congratulations queen ❤️

sherry_cocoa stated:

Aw, nea 333f3❤️… congratulations ❤️

Lerny Lomotey stated:

Congratulations! So deserved! You looked amazing

ellenasantekorkor stated:

We did it again ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Helindah Mawuse stated:

Keep winning, @delayghana ❤️I admire your zeal..you are a motivation

Check out the photos below;

